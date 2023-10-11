Ariarne Titmus Gearing Up To Defend Olympic Golds In Paris

Australian World Record holder Ariarne Titmus may not be competing at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup but that doesn’t mean the 23-year-old is sitting idle on the sidelines.

Titmus recently spoke to The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) about her mindset and training plan heading into the 2024 Olympic Games.

Regarding Paris, Titmus said this week, “It’s about trying to get the best out of myself and see what else I can achieve within myself personally… not just performing in the pool but trying to really pave the way for swimmers and young girls around Australia.”

She put up an inspirational performance at this year’s World Championships where the Dean Boxall-trained star ripped a new World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle. Titmus’ time of 3:55.38 reclaimed the record from Canadian teen phenom Summer McIntosh who had established a new mark of 3:56.08 just months earlier.

Of her race, Titmus told The AOC, “I think in the 400m [at the World Championships] I probably performed beyond what I thought I could. I don’t think I realised how much pent up, nervous energy I had for that race and I feel like I really used it to my advantage and just went out there and raced quite fearless.

“I thought the only way to win that race was to go out there and leave nothing in the tank, take it from the start, not try and hold back and crawl my way back into the race. I feel like that got the best out of me on the day.”

Since that time, Titmus encountered a health scare where the Tasmanian had benign tumors removed from her ovaries. The tumors were discovered when the athlete sought scans for an ongoing hip injury and she revealed her ordeal on social media.

Extrapolating on what it means to be in the spotlight both in the pool and out, Titmus commented, “I really feel like I have a responsibility to be a role model, not just as an athlete but as a person and I feel like it’s really important to me that the public get to know who I am as a person beyond being an athlete… that’s more so what my goals are now, rather than thinking Olympic gold is everything. For Tokyo, swimming was everything.”

Looking ahead to Paris, Titmus said, “The Olympics is pretty much the next big comp, that’s what we’re gearing up for now. We have Olympic trials before then and a few more domestic competitions, but really it’s go time… banking away as much work as possible and fine tuning a few areas. There’s a lot of work to be done.

“Going into the Olympics now in the 400m especially, I have a lot of confidence. I think going to the Olympics next year to try and defend both my titles is going to be a tough gig but it’s definitely my main goal.”

Regarding being pitted against American Katie Ledecky, who Titmus beat in the 400m in 2019 to break through as a bonafide star, Titmus commented, “For Katie [Ledecky] and I, I’ve been racing her since I was 16 years old. We get along personally, great, there’s no rivalry there whatsoever beyond racing. I really value that.”

“But certainly, in the pool… the race is on.

“With Summer [McIntosh], I haven’t raced her too much and she’s still quite young and getting into racing in the international scene and she’s a bit more different [to Ledecky].”