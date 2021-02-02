UNC Adds 23.2 Sprinter Olivia Gschwind for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint freestyler Olivia Gschwind of New Wave Swim Team will join North Carolina’s class of 2025 this coming fall. Gschwind is a senior at Broughton High School in Raleigh, N.C.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.26

100 free – 51.54

200 free – 1:51.59

100 fly – 57.52

At the 2020 North Carolina HS 4A State Championships, Gschwind made A-finals in both the 50 free and 100 free, placing fourth in the 100 (51.71) and fifth in the 50 free (23.78). At the meet, she also split 25.78 fly on Broughton’s fifth-place 200 medley relay and anchored their 400 free relay (51.61) to a third-place finish.

Gschwind threw down lifetime bests in the 50 free (23.26) and 200 free (1:51.59) at the 2020 Winter 18&U Championships.

Last season, Grace Countie (22.0/48.6) and Emma Cole (22.2/48.2) led the Tar Heels in sprint free, along with former roster member Caroline Hauder (22.5/48.1). This season, UNC’s sprint group is strong, with the #8 ranking nationally in the 400 free relay and the #12 spot in the 200 free relay.

Gschwind joins UNC’s incoming class of 2025 alongside Olivia and Georgia Nel, Greer Pattison, Katie Rauch, Skyler Smith, Madeline Singletary, Kylie Yoder and Elizabeth Sowards. This is a big sprint class, including the Nel Twins (Olivia – 26.0/56.8 LCM, Georgia – 27.1/57.7 LCM), Pattison (22.9/50.1) and Sowards (22.8/50.3).

