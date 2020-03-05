Maddie Singletary of SwimAtlanta Commits to North Carolina for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta’s Maddie Singletary has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for the fall of 2021. Singletary is from Roswell, Georgia where she attends Centenial High School.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina. From the time that I stepped on campus, the team and coaches made me feel right at home. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and especially my coaches for their endless love and support. I can’t wait to be a Tarheel! Go Heels!”

Singletary was a finalist in multiple events at last December’s 2019 Winter Junior Championships-East. Her best finish came in the 400 IM where she touched in 8th in a time of 4:25.44. She also finished 16th in the 500 free. At the 2020 Georgia High School Girl’s 6-7A State Swimming and Diving Championships last month she finished 2nd in both the 200 free (1:51.54) and the 500 free (4:54.22).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 52.29

200 free – 1:50.41

500 free – 4:51.17

1650 free – 16:47.54

200 IM – 2:05.92

400 IM – 4:20.52

North Carolina is finishing its first season under new head coach Mark Gangloff, who took over the UNC team following a seven year stint at Missouri. The Tar Heels finished 4th at the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this year. With her best times, Singletary would have scored in the C-finals of the 400 IM as well taking 18th in the 1650 free. With one year of high school left to improve she will have potential to score in multiple events after she arrives on campus next year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.