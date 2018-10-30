Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Louise Hansson, USC

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Louise Hansson is perfectly suited to be a USC Trojan.

A team well-known for its willingness to swim fast early and often is a perfect fit for a swimmer who seems to be elite every time she touches the water. Hansson had an incredible month of October, currently leading the NCAA ranks in the 50 free, 100 back and 200 back, with further top-3 ranks in the 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly.

USC swam three meets in the month of October, and Hansson only swam two of them, not appearing in the team’s most recent dual with Utah. Breaking down her swims chronologically shows an incredible month:

Trojan Swimming Invite (10/5-6)

50 free: 22.10 (#1 in the NCAA)

50 back: 25.12

100 fly: 51.56 (#1 in the NCAA at the time, now #2)

50 free: 23.13

100 free: 47.94 (#1 in the NCAA at the time, now #2)

SMU Classic (10/12-13)

100 back: 51.97 (#1 in the NCAA at the time)

100 back: 51.84 (#1 in the NCAA)

200 free: 1:44.80 (#2 in the NCAA at the time, now #3)

50 back: 24.62

200 back: 1:53.10 (#1 in the NCAA)

50 free (split): 22.32

Hansson is proving to be one of the NCAA’s most versatile talents, and could once again be in the hunt for multiple NCAA titles. She’s also perhaps the best relay option in the nation, with the ability to buoy any and all of the five NCAA relays. For the month of October, she is our runaway Swimmer of the Month.

