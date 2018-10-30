Binghamton, UMBC, New Hampshire Share #AESD Week 4 Awards

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – Four #AESD teams picked up wins while Stony Brook opened up their 2018-19 season with four individual victories. The Binghamton women’s team defeated Colgate 165-129 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Men’s #AESD Results – Thursday Oct. 25

Towson 131 at UMBC 169

Women’s #AESD Results – Thursday Oct. 25

Towson 174 at UMBC 121

Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday Oct. 27

VMI 123 at Davidson 153

Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday Oct. 27

Siena 78 at Vermont 140

Colgate 129 at Binghamton 165

Stony Brook 84 at LIU Brooklyn 177

Stony Brook 105 at Sacred Heart 156

UNH 163 at Central Connecticut State 121

VMI 64 at Davidson 212

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Fri., Nov. 2/3

UNH vs Dartmouth, 4:30 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 11:00 a.m.

Here are the first weekly awards of the season:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton – Soph., Distance Free, Washingtonville, NY

For the second meet in a row Smolar captured the 200 free (1:58.24), 500 free (5”15.15) and the 1650 (17:45.43).

Helped the Bearcats to a 169-125 win over Colgate, marking their dual meet record to a perfect 3-0.

This is Smolar’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Alexander Gliese, UMBC – Sr., Back, Columbia, MD

Won three events in UMBC’s win over Towson; 100 back (51.01), 200 back (1:49.91) and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay.

Also placed second in the 200 IM with a personal best time of 1:55.07.

This is Gliese’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire – Jr., Diver, Loudonville, NY

Swept the diving events in UNH’s win over Central Connecticut.

Won the 1-meter event with a score of 247.63 and the 3-meter event with 243.00.

This is Stefanelli’s second #AESD Diver of the Week awarded this season.

Male Diver of the Week

Elijah Wright, UMBC – Jr., Diver, Baltimore, MD

Swept the diving events in UMBC’s win over Towson.

Won the 1-meter with a score of 281.55 and the 3-meter with 288.52.

This is Wrights’ third #AESD Diver of the Week awarded this season.

Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 10 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Tiago Asakawa, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 17 – Female Swimmer: Corinne Carbone, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Oct. 24 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ross Bernstein, Binghamton; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 30 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC