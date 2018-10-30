Thomas Ceccon Wins Four Events At Halloween Meet In Rosà

14th Halloween Meeting – City of Rosà Trophy

Rosà, Italy

October 27-28, 2018

SCM (25m)

Rising Italian star Thomas Ceccon got his short course season underway over the weekend at the 14th Halloween Meeting in the city of Rosà, winning four events at the two-day affair.

Ceccon, just 17, is coming off a very successful performance at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, winning five medals including a gold in the 50 freestyle. Here, he opened his short course season with a pair of personal bests in the 100 fly and 100 IM.

He crushed the field by two and a half seconds in the 100 fly, clocking 52.24 to top his previous best of 52.96, and then in the 100 IM he won by over a second in 53.12, knocking off his 2017 PB of 54.23.

Ceccon also won the 200 free in 1:47.94 and the 400 free in 3:55.32, showing off his wide range of versatility after setting the sprints on fire at the Youth Olympic Games.

Another youngster Giulia Salin had an impressive performance with two wins in the 400 free (4:11.91) and 200 fly (2:14.62), while veteran Ilaria Bianchi won the 100 fly in 58.30. Bianchi (2:00.12) was also the runner-up to Alice Mizzau (1:59.63) in the 200 free. Mizzau, a 2015 World Championship medalist in the 800 free relay, also won the 100 free in 55.67.

