UK Sport Commits Additional 14 Million To Paris 2024 Preparations

UK Sport has committed an additional £11.2m (~14 million USD) funding allocation to help support preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to British Swimming’s news release, ‘this investment in athletes across swimming, para-swimming and diving will help them access key competition and training camp opportunities through World Class Programmes.’

British Swimming CEO Jack Buckner said: “We are pleased to have received an uplift in funding across swimming, para-swimming and diving for the next two-and-a-half years into Paris 2024.

“Our disciplines enjoyed a memorable Olympic and Paralympic summer in Tokyo, including a historic set of results from our swimmers. The valuable Government and National Lottery funding will also help us offer more places for athletes on World Class Programmes.

“We are hugely excited for the future of British Swimming across our disciplines, and this helps give our athletes, coaches and staff the platform to continue making big impacts, in and out of the water.”

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport, said: “The collective pride of what our brilliant Olympic and Paralympic athletes achieved in Tokyo this summer still shines brightly. The most exciting element of Tokyo was the breadth of success we saw across both our Olympic and Paralympic teams.

“To now be in a position to strengthen our investment across so many sports for Paris will undoubtedly help us in our ambition to reach, inspire and unite the nation.

“Seeing first-hand the way our athletes brought the nation together in Tokyo after such a difficult period was uplifting, whether it be the family and friends of Tom Dean cheering him to gold from Maidenhead or the brilliant story of our Wheelchair Rugby squad winning gold.

“While today’s news is about supporting our summer sports on their journey to Paris, fans have just a few weeks to wait for their next Olympic and Paralympic fix as our winter athletes limber up for what promises to be a thrilling Winter Games in Beijing.”