Virginia-Commit Aimee Canny Hits New South African Record In 200 Freestyle

2021 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final day of action at the 2021 Swim England National Winter Championships, South Africa’s Aimee Canny put up a new national record in the women’s 200m freestyle.

En route to topping the podium here at Ponds Forge, 18-year-old Canny logged a winning effort of 1:54.48 representing Plymouth Leander. The next closest competitor was that of silver medalist Tamryn Van Selm of Millfield who touched in a mark of 1:56.67.

Opening in 56.13 and closing in 58.35, Canny’s time at these Championships overwrote the previous longstanding South African national record of 1:55.89 Leone Vorster put on the books in 2010.

Entering this meet, Canny’s personal best in this SCM 200 free event rested at the 1:56.78 she logged at the 2020 South African Short Course National Championships. As such, her result here hacked nearly 1 second off of her previous career-best.

Canny’s mark also represents a new African continental record in this women’s 20 free event.

