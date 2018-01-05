UCSD Coach David Marsh: One Minute Back To Breast Crossover Turn Clinic

UCSD Head Swimming Coach David Marsh shared this one-minute turn clinic video with SwimSwam.

Coach Marsh: “A lot of young age groupers don’t do the backstroke to breaststroke crossover turn, and some simply don’t know how.”

UCSD David Marsh Bio, courtesy of UCSD:

David Marsh, a top-level coach of elite swimmers for over 30 years who guided the 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team to 16 medals, was named the new head coach of the University of California San Diego men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs on June 27, 2017.

Marsh heads cross country to La Jolla from Charlotte, N.C., where he spent the past 10 years as the CEO and Director of Coaching of SwimMAC Carolina. Within that structure, Marsh established and coached Team Elite, which includes SwimMAC’s impressive list of professional swimmers. SwimMAC generated 14 Olympians for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games during Marsh’s tenure, with that group compiling 11 gold, two silver and one bronze medal. All told, 38 USA Swimming national champions and 27 junior national champions came from SwimMAC the last decade.

Marsh led the women of Team USA to unprecedented success at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with a final medal haul of eight gold, four silver and four bronze. That contingent featured the likes of Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Maya DiRado and Lilly King. Team Elite placed more U.S. Olympians than any program in the country, six, with Kathleen Baker, co-captain Anthony Ervin, Jimmy Feigen, Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili all earning gold medals.

During the summer of 2017, Marsh was in Indianapolis, Ind., for the Phillips 66 National Championships, aiding four of his Team Elite swimmers onto Team USA for the 17th FINA World Championships, for which he was in Budapest, Hungary, in late July as a technical advisor for Team Israel.

Prior to his time in Charlotte, Marsh was the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams at Auburn University from 1990-2007. He led the Tiger men to seven national titles, including five straight from 2003-07, and the women to five. Those five all came within a six-year span between 2002-07, with a runner-up showing in 2005. The men were also national runners-up three times under Marsh.

Additionally, Marsh’s Auburn Tigers combined for 17 Southeastern Conference (SEC) crowns, highlighted by 11 consecutive men’s championships from 1997-2007. He was a nine-time national and 13-time SEC Coach of the Year. Marsh coached countless All-Americans, 10 Academic All-Americans, and 49 Olympic athletes from 19 different countries.

For USA Swimming prior to 2016, Marsh was an assistant coach on the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Olympic staffs, and involved in numerous other competitions around the globe. He was named USA Swimming’s developmental Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2014 for his work with SwimMAC.

Marsh swam at Auburn from 1978-81 and graduated in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His wife, Kristin, swam at California and is also an accomplished sports educator, most recently as head coach at Pine Lake Preparatory. Of their three children, Aaron is a junior track and field distance runner at Charlotte’s Queens University, Alyssa a sophomore swim team captain at Duke, and Maddie a high school senior. Alyssa placed fourth in the 50-meter butterfly at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships.