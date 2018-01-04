New PSS Event Order Announced; Stroke 50s To Be Consecutive Heats

With event details started to appear on USA Swimming’s website, the specifics of this year’s changes to the TYR Pro Swim Series are starting to come into focus. Perhaps most notable: the stroke 50 shootouts will run in three straight rounds without events in between.

That’s per the meet information for the Austin and Mesa Pro Swim Series stops. Only the odd stops will feature the 50 shootouts, and meet information for the fifth stop (Santa Clara) is not yet posted.

Here’s what the meet order will look like for the 2018 Pro Swim Series at both the even and odd stops:

Odd Stops

Austin – January 11-14

Atlanta – March 1-4

Mesa – April 12-15

Indianapolis – May 17-20

Santa Clara – June 7-10*

Columbus – July 6-8*

*No official meet information yet

The odd stops will include three new event features. Day 1 ends with the 4×100 mixed medley relay, swum by U.S. National Teamers in teams drafted by Olympic alums last year. Day 2 will be a traditional meet format, ending with the 200 IM. The top 8 from that race will swim the ‘mystery’ 200 IM the following day, an event where the stroke order is determined on the day of the race. Day 3 will also feature the stroke 50 shootouts, which will be three rounds each done consecutively between the men’s and women’s 400 frees.

Event Order

All events feature women and men back-to-back except where otherwise noted. New events are bolded.

Day 1:

400 IM

100 fly

200 back

200 breast

200 free

Mixed Medley Relay

Day 2:

800 free

100 back

200 fly

100 breast

100 free

200 IM

Day 3:

Men’s 400 free

50 free Round of 8

Round of 8 50 back Round of 8

Round of 8 50 free Round of 4

Round of 4 50 back Round of 4

Round of 4 50 free Round of 2

Round of 2 50 back Round of 2

Round of 2 Women’s 400 free

50 breast Round of 8

Round of 8 50 fly Round of 8

Round of 8 50 breast Round of 4

Round of 4 50 fly Round of 4

Round of 4 50 breast Round of 2

Round of 2 50 fly Round of 2

Round of 2 Mystery 200 IM

Day 4:

1500 free

The new order does pretty well quell questions about whether athletes will be willing to play along with 50 shootouts and a mystery IM while already swimming busy event schedules. Day 3 is now almost entirely new events, and it feels relatively unlikely that any 400 freestylers will be major potential players in the 50 stroke shootouts. Day 4 is reduced to just the longest distance event, which should make the rest of the meet a bit more inviting for spectators.

There will be no prelims for the mystery 200 IM, and the stroke 50s will have prelims in the morning to determine the top 8 and their seeds for the bracket-style finals shootout.

Even Stops

Austin – January 11-14

Atlanta – March 1-4

Mesa – April 12-15

Indianapolis – May 17-20

Santa Clara – June 7-10*

Columbus – July 6-8*

*No official meet information yet

Day 1:

100 fly

200 breast

100 free

800 free

Day 2:

400 IM

50 free

200 back

200 free

Day 3:

200 fly

100 breast

100 back

200 IM

400 free

Day 4:

1500 free

The even stops are a more traditional meet lineup, again with the miles pushed to the final day.