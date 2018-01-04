New PSS Event Order Announced; Stroke 50s To Be Consecutive Heats

With event details started to appear on USA Swimming’s website, the specifics of this year’s changes to the TYR Pro Swim Series are starting to come into focus. Perhaps most notable: the stroke 50 shootouts will run in three straight rounds without events in between.
That’s per the meet information for the Austin and Mesa Pro Swim Series stops. Only the odd stops will feature the 50 shootouts, and meet information for the fifth stop (Santa Clara) is not yet posted.
Here’s what the meet order will look like for the 2018 Pro Swim Series at both the even and odd stops:
Odd Stops
- Austin – January 11-14
- Atlanta – March 1-4
- Mesa – April 12-15
- Indianapolis – May 17-20
- Santa Clara – June 7-10*
- Columbus – July 6-8*
*No official meet information yet
The odd stops will include three new event features. Day 1 ends with the 4×100 mixed medley relay, swum by U.S. National Teamers in teams drafted by Olympic alums last year. Day 2 will be a traditional meet format, ending with the 200 IM. The top 8 from that race will swim the ‘mystery’ 200 IM the following day, an event where the stroke order is determined on the day of the race. Day 3 will also feature the stroke 50 shootouts, which will be three rounds each done consecutively between the men’s and women’s 400 frees.
Event Order
All events feature women and men back-to-back except where otherwise noted. New events are bolded.
Day 1:
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 back
- 200 breast
- 200 free
- Mixed Medley Relay
Day 2:
- 800 free
- 100 back
- 200 fly
- 100 breast
- 100 free
- 200 IM
Day 3:
- Men’s 400 free
- 50 free Round of 8
- 50 back Round of 8
- 50 free Round of 4
- 50 back Round of 4
- 50 free Round of 2
- 50 back Round of 2
- Women’s 400 free
- 50 breast Round of 8
- 50 fly Round of 8
- 50 breast Round of 4
- 50 fly Round of 4
- 50 breast Round of 2
- 50 fly Round of 2
- Mystery 200 IM
Day 4:
- 1500 free
The new order does pretty well quell questions about whether athletes will be willing to play along with 50 shootouts and a mystery IM while already swimming busy event schedules. Day 3 is now almost entirely new events, and it feels relatively unlikely that any 400 freestylers will be major potential players in the 50 stroke shootouts. Day 4 is reduced to just the longest distance event, which should make the rest of the meet a bit more inviting for spectators.
There will be no prelims for the mystery 200 IM, and the stroke 50s will have prelims in the morning to determine the top 8 and their seeds for the bracket-style finals shootout.
Even Stops
Day 1:
- 100 fly
- 200 breast
- 100 free
- 800 free
Day 2:
- 400 IM
- 50 free
- 200 back
- 200 free
Day 3:
- 200 fly
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 200 IM
- 400 free
Day 4:
- 1500 free
The even stops are a more traditional meet lineup, again with the miles pushed to the final day.
19 Comments on "New PSS Event Order Announced; Stroke 50s To Be Consecutive Heats"
Putting the 1500 on the last day by itself seems odd. Is anyone going to stay for it? If you are travelling as a team and you have one or two swimmers interested in the 1500, probably not. Having it by itself on the first day makes more sense because teams could combine it with a travel day if the heats begin in the afternoon or a pre-meet rest day for the rest of the team.
Very good point! I like your idea of putting it on the first day, makes a lot of sense. Hope they do that.
When the mile is on the first day a lot of top swimmers pass on it because it drains the athlete in shorter races. E.g. olympic Trials.
It’s a shoot out. It encourages fitness along with speed. Get in the pool and start training if you can’t handle three races in a row!
I don’t like these changes. Having relays on the pro series dosen’t make much sense, the 50 shootouts are stupid, the 1500 is by it’s self on the last day, and someone please tell me what a mystery 200IM is?
Mystery IM will be an IM where the order of strokes is determined randomly before the start of the race. I don’t know if it will be directly before the start of the race or before the start of the session or before the start of the meet, but I’m excited for it.
If you had read the article – ‘mystery’ 200 IM – an event where the stroke order is determined on the day of the race.
Reading stories is overrated