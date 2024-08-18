U.S. Open Qualifier Steve Grud Commits to Pitt for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Steve Grud from Oak Brook, Illinois, has elected to swim and study at the University of Pittsburgh beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Pittsburgh! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their constant support throughout this process. I also want to thank Coach Chase, Coach Kevin, and Coach Roman for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO PANTHERS! #H2P”

Grud graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. In high school swimming, he finished his senior year with a 3rd-place finish in the 50 free (20.28) and a 5th in the 100 free (44.81) at the 2024 IHSA Boys’ State Championships. That was huge improvement from junior year, when he came in 17th in prelims of the 50 free (21.21) and 15th in prelims of the 100 free (46.50) and did not advance to finals in either event (there are only 6 “A” finalists and 6 “B” finalists in Illinois high school swimming).

Grud swims year-round with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He wrapped up the 2024 long course season at NCSA Summer Championships, where he notched PBs in the 50 free (23.73), 100 free (52.67), 200 free (2:00.42), 100 back (1:00.00), and 50 breast (30.10). He finaled in the 50 free (7th) 100 free (30th), and 50 breast (22nd).

In SCY, he earned lifetime bests in the 50/100 free at high school States, and in the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast at the 2024 Illinois Senior State Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.21

100 free – 44.81

200 free – 1:41.64

100 back – 51.66

100 breast – 58.23

100 fly – 53.70

Grud will suit up with fellow class of 2028 Panthers Alex Bauer, Brandon Richter, Eli Hobson, Gray Attmore, and Mason Leach.

