California High School State Finalist Kenny You to Compete for Denison This Fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kenny You, a two-time California state finalist, will be heading inland for college, having committed to swim for Denison University beginning fall 2024.

“Honored to finally announce my commitment to swim and study at Denison University! Big thank you to all my teammates and coaches that helped me along the way. Special thanks to Coach Gregg, Coach Kellen, Coach David, Coach Gibby, and Coach Kevin for making this happen. GO BIG RED!”

The Los Angeles native currently trains year-round with the Monterey Park Manta Rays, where he specializes primarily in backstroke, butterfly and IM. You graduated from Loyola High School, where he swam for the Cubs all four years.

You made it to the finals of the California Interscholastic Federation state championships both his junior and senior year of high school. At the 2024 CIF State Championship in May, You was a part of Loyola’s 200 free relay team that placed 3rd overall with a time of 1:23.21; You threw down a split of 21.05 on the third leg.

At the previous state championship, You was an individual finalist in the 200 IM, finishing 16th in a best time of 1:52.04, which he has since improved upon.

Earlier in the season, You competed at the CA SCAT Winter Age Group Championships, where he posted a series of season bests and top finishes. He not only won the 100 back (51.65) and 200 IM (1:56.20) but also placed 3rd in the 100 fly (51.18) and 400 IM (4:08.23) and 4th in the 200 back (1:58.28).

Best Times SCY:

200 IM – 1:51.55

400 IM – 4:08.23

100 back – 49.69

200 back – 1:53.03

100 fly – 50.82

200 fly – 1:54.91

Denison is a Division III program in the North Coast Athletic Conference helmed by head coach Gregg Parini, who is entering his 37th season at the school, having joined the program in 1987. The men’s team was the runner-up at the 2024 NCAC Championships, taking 2nd only to Kenyon.

Based on the results from this past season’s championships, You’s times would have landed him in the ‘A’ final in the 100 and 200 back, 200 fly and 200 IM, as well as the ‘B’ final in the 100 fly and 400 IM, making him a key contributor for Denison right from the start.

You heads to Ohio this fall, where he will be joined on the pool deck by fellow class of 2028 commits Mark Jacobi-Krohn, Kwun Kit Ho, Harry Parsons, Daniel Garza, Ben Bevill, Ben Campbell, George Goins, Marshall Pifer, Clay Perry and Nick Hensel.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.