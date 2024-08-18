Texas Native Andrew Sampson to swim for DIII Rose Hulman (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Sampson, an Austin, Texas native, will swim for the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology beginning this fall. For the past four years, Sampson has swam for the Austin Swim Club whilst attending James Bowie High School.

I am so excited to be able to continue my academic & swimming career at RHIT! I’d like to thank my friends, family, current and past coaches, and especially Coach Crawford for making this possible! Go Fightin’ Engineers!

At the 2023 South Texas Age Group Swimming Championships, Sampson set multiple new personal bests: he swam a 51.55 in his 100 free, 4:55.92 in his 500 free to take 15th overall, and a 17:06.82 in the 1650 free to place in the top 8.

More recently, Samson competed at the UIL District 26-6A Championships (schools with 2,275+ students) in Texas, where he swam a 4:57.46 season best in the 500 free to place 8th and a 1:52.51 personal best in the 200 free for 14th. James Bowie High School ultimately finished 4th out of 7 teams, scoring 75 points.

Best times

200 free – 1:52.51

500 free – 4:55.92

1000 free – 10:20.14

1650 free – 17:06.82

Rose-Hulman is a DIII school that competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC). This past year, the Fightin’ Engineers were conference champions, taking 1st by over 200 points.

Sampson will provide support in the distance events, as his 1650 free would have ranked 2nd on the 2023-2024 roster. Evan Sellers, the 1650 champion who led RHIT this past year, has graduated. Additionally, Sampson is well under what it took to score at the 2024 HCAC Championships, with 5:31.40 qualifying for a second swim in the 500 free and 17:38.75 making the top 8 in the 1650 free.

Sampson’s fellow freshmen will include Aron Varga (IM), Travis Zinzer (distance free/IM), Trevor Wiley (fly/IM), and Zach Easter (fly/breast). Ziner, also an Austin, Texas native, holds similar PBs in the distance freestyle events, with times of 4:52.47/10:16.49/17:00.95 in the 500/1000/1650 frees.

