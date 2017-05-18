TYR Sport Announces Partnership With The Ligue Européenne de Natation

TYR Sport is proud to announce its partnership with The Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), the European governing body for aquatic sports affiliated with FINA. Beginning this year, TYR Sport will commence its role as the official product supplier for all aquatic disciplines including swimming, diving, synchronised swimming, water polo, masters and open water within LEN.

As a chief facilitator in the growth and success of aquatic sports in Europe, the LEN federation has historically facilitated opportunities for athletes at every level. Extending beyond geographic and cultural bounds, LEN continues to introduce innovations within the aquatic sports community that both shape and empower future generations of swimmers, divers and water polo players in 52 participating nations.

“We are on the rise, no doubt, but for the current success story you need great athletes, first of all, great coaches, devoted national federations and of course, great partners,” LEN President Paolo Barelli said. “To welcome TYR Sport on board is another huge step for us, with a company so committed to success LEN’s journey promises much more than we could ever imagine.”

“At TYR Sport we have the utmost respect for LEN’S continued dedication to facilitating the growth of aquatic sports in Europe,” began Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “Providing athletes with the most innovative, performance driven products has always been our primary commitment as a brand. Through this endorsement, I am confident we will work together to further energize the European swim community with the highest level of support.”

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience, and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

