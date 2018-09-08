Tyler Bedley Pledges Commitment to In-state Fresno State for 2019-20

Tyler Bedley of Lake Forest, California has announced her verbal commitment to California State University, Fresno for 2019-20 and beyond.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Fresno State! As soon as I stepped on campus I knew it would be a great home for me to continue my swimming career. Go Bulldogs!!”

Bedley is a senior at Lake Forest’s El Toro High School, where she specializes in sprint free and breast. At the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May, she took 14th in the 50 free (24.53) and 12th in the 100 breast (1:05.23) individually, and anchored the El Toro 400 free relay to 16th place (53.69).

In club swimming she swims for Saddleback El Toro Aquatics (SET Swim Team) under coach Tim Teeter. She capped off a strong summer season with new LCM times in the 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Southern California Junior Olympics.

Fresno State women finished 7th at the 2018 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship. Bedley would have added points to the Bulldogs’ total with C-final finishes in the 100 breast and 200 breast. She will have a year of overlap with Fresno State’s top breaststroker, Manuela Mendolicchio.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.98

200 breast – 2:21.67

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 54.80

200 IM – 2:12.35

Congrats to SET Swim / El Toro High School senior to be Tyler Bedley on her verbal commitment to Fresno State! @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld @ocvarsityguy @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/NmU8cjTkse — SET Swim Club (@set_swim) July 15, 2018