Toussaint Becomes First Dutch Woman Ever Under 26 Sec In SCM 50 Back

2019 MARTINEZ CUP (AMSTERDAM)

25-year-old Kira Toussaint made more magic on day 2 of the 2019 Martinez Cup in Amsterdam, following up her 100m back Dutch national record last night with a new 50m mark tonight.

Toussaint has been on a tear already in the long course arena this season, hitting new national marks in the 50 and 100 LCM backstroke events while competing on the FINA World Cup circuit. You can read the latest on those feats below:

Tonight in Amsterdam while competing at this Europan Short Course Championships qualifier, Toussaint took her lifetime best 50 SCM backstroke mark of 26.04 from last year down to a super quick 25.79. As such, Toussaint has become the first Dutch woman to ever get under the 26-second barrier in this SCM event.

Her time also easily dips under the 26.86 Dutch-mandated qualification time needed for Glasgow this December, pairing this 50m back with her 100m back qualification from day 1 here in Amsterdam. You can read more about that feat here.

As with her 100m back effort yesterday, her 50m mark of 25.79 would have taken the gold at the 2018 World Short Course Championships.