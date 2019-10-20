Vlad Morozov is on his 7th or 8th Weekend in a row of Racing (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 50 BREAST

Vladimir Morozov (IRO) – 26.15 Felipe Lima (LAC) – 26.20 Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 26.62 Matthew Wilson (LON) – 26.70 Peter John Stevens (IRO) – 26.82 Will Licon (LAC) – 26.86 Michael Andrew (NYB) – 27.05 Marco Koch (NYB) – 27.27

It was a tight race between Vladimir Morozov and Felipe Lima, but Morozov got the win by 0.05s. Once again, the Roar got 3rd and 4th thanks to Kirill Prigoda and Matthew Wilson.

Morozov is a great ISL swimmer – he can sprint a lot of things very, very well, and they fill a breaststroke need with a win from the versatile sprinter. Again, London is solid in the breaststrokes, and they go 3-4, even without world champ Adam Peaty. A tight turnaround for Michael Andrew, who didn’t even have time to put his full warmups back on between the 100 fly and 50 breast. He fades to 7th, and the New York strategy of using Andrew all over the place is looking very suspect early on. You have to wonder what this means for their relays, which are really going to need great splits from Andrew.