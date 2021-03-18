Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tornado Warnings Will Delay Day 2 Finals at NCAA D1 Championship Meet

Comments: 18

Update 2: the meet has been delayed until 6:30 Eastern to give teams some extra time to prepare. A tornado watch, which is a lower level of alert than a tornado warning, is in effect until 9:00 Eastern.

Update: the meet has been delayed until 6:20 Eastern

Adding more challenges on to an already challenging meet, and season, a tornado warning issued for Greensboro, North Carolina will delay the start of Thursday night’s finals session at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. The session will now start at 6:20 Eastern instead of 6:00 Eastern.

Reports from the facility are that coaches and athletes have been sent to bathroom and locker room facilities to take cover during the warning.

The National Wather Service issued a tornado warning after the conculsion of consolation diving. It’s set to expire at 6:00 Eastern Time, the same as the start time for the meet, meaning nobody will be able to get on deck until then.

The National Weather Service bulletin says that “at 454 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over High Point, moving northeast at 40mph.”

The alert also says that “Radar indicated rotation” and hail greater than .75 inches in diameter.

The storm was expected to approach Greensboro around 5:25 Eastern Time, though one coach who is not at the facility says that rain has already stopped at his team hotel, so the storm appears to be passing quickly.

This storm is part of the same system that impacted the Division II Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday.

For the male coaches, which make up the majority of the coaching staffs even at the women’s meet, that means hunkering in one bathroom that has been dedicated for men at the meet. A high degree of testing for COVID-19 at the championships helps reduce concerns about spreading within close quarters, but doesn’t fully eliminate that concern.

SwimSwam has reached out to the NCAA to ask about specifically how long the meet will be delayed, but has not received a response as of posting.

18
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SwimmerFan99
59 minutes ago

At this point I honestly just think the swim gods are pissed at Phelps retiring. There’s no other explanation for the events of the past 400 days

37
-6
Reply
JCO
59 minutes ago

So the athletes/coaches are all going into the locker rooms/bathrooms? Does anyone know how many people will be in each one/how close they’ll be together? The NCAA is putting on a big show about not letting athletes to the pool to cheer for their teammates if they aren’t swimming that session, but the restrictions just went out the door it seems like.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by JCO
6
-16
Reply
Pennsylvania Tuxedo
Reply to  JCO
55 minutes ago

It’s an emergency situation. What do you expect them to do?

20
0
Reply
JCO
Reply to  Pennsylvania Tuxedo
55 minutes ago

I was under the impression covid is also an emergency situation.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by JCO
2
-22
Reply
Pennsylvania Tuxedo
Reply to  JCO
53 minutes ago

Again, what do you expect them to do?

13
0
Reply
JCO
Reply to  Pennsylvania Tuxedo
49 minutes ago

I think they should shelter in the locker rooms. I’m more so against the restrictions put on the swimmers for the meet. There is absolutely no reason not to let others at the session, and swimming relays in small heats just doesn’t make sense. So many of these covid rules at recent meets are solely in place for optics. They’re being tested every day. Let them be there and just run the meet normally. The NCAA can’t talk about how many precautions they want to put in place and then throw them out. Just hypocrisy but I don’t know

14
-3
Reply
JuniorLeague
Reply to  JCO
44 minutes ago

You should’ve just led with that instead of playing a silly game.

Then we would’ve all known to just ignore you in the first place.

The athletes in the fall demanded better COVID safety rules. While their parents have continued to protest those rules, the NCAA is giving the athletes what they asked for. Shouldn’t that count for something?

9
-4
Reply
JCO
Reply to  JuniorLeague
38 minutes ago

Many of the athletes wanted the rules so that they could have a season I agree. I think masks are important and should be worn, but some of the rules put in place just seem like they’re there for optics, especially with the amount of testing going on

0
0
Reply
Sam
Reply to  JCO
31 minutes ago

But surely if someone tests positive, it is highly likely that they were spreading covid for at least 24 hours prior to that, hence the need for precautions eg 4 relay teams in each heat so less people behind the blocks in a small space.

2
-1
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  JCO
1 minute ago

Testing is detective, not preventative. Other precautions are meant to prevent or reduce potential transmission should someone be ill.

0
0
Reply
Coachy
Reply to  JCO
7 minutes ago

Well now you know

0
0
Reply
Karen
Reply to  Pennsylvania Tuxedo
38 minutes ago

Swim Karen’s coming out to speak to the manager of the weather

14
0
Reply
Casas2021
Reply to  JCO
55 minutes ago

Of course restrictions will go out the door when the safety of the swimmers is at risk at that moment from something greater.

3
-4
Reply
Swimmer
Reply to  JCO
54 minutes ago

Not really sure what choice they have. The two emergencies either mean you go outside and risk one or stay sheltered and risk the other…

6
0
Reply
silly willy
Reply to  JCO
50 minutes ago

True you are right. They should have known that there would be a tornado warning so they could have planned a pandemic-friendly way to protect themselves.

7
0
Reply
Beth Mahoney
53 minutes ago

Gods plan.
God hates DiGiorno pizza.
Truth hurts lizzo.

12
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Beth Mahoney
49 minutes ago

The what now?

7
0
Reply
Cinderblock
Reply to  Beth Mahoney
37 minutes ago

I’d like to meet you Beth Mahoney

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!