2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 1 Prelims Photo Vault

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
Below are photos taken by the NCAA at Wednesday’s Day 1 prelims session. Please help us identify the swimmers in the comments section!
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship – Preliminary Round