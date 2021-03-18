2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

Severe storms shut down the city of Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday night so Day 1 finals were postponed to Thursday at noon. That condensed Day Two into one timed finals session instead of the usual prelims/finals format.

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Top 8:

Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 560.95 Ben Rader, UIndy – 521.00 Cole Earl – Drury – 514.40 Isaiah Cheeks, Colorado Mesa – 501.30 Chandler Livingston, Colorado Mesa – 496.85 Jason Lenzo, UIndy – 481.35 Tanner Belliston, Colorado Mesa – 479.00 Christopher Kelly, Grand Valley – 478.50

NCAA Division II record-holder Ammar Hassan of Colorado Mesa continued his undefeated streak in NCAA diving with his third consecutive win in the men’s 3-meter event. (There was no 3-meter event last year, as the meet was canceled before it could take place; the divers did, however, compete in prelims of the 1-meter event.)

With the condensed schedule owing to yesterday’s weather postponement, the divers completed this year’s 1-meter event in one session. Normally, prelims would have taken place today and finals, tomorrow. Hassan won handily with 560.95 points, confirming his dominance on the boards.

Ben Rader of UIndy placed second with 521.00 points. Drury’s Cole Earl came in third, boosting the team score to a 20-point lead over Queens. Hassan’s teammates Isaiah Cheeks, Chandler Livingston, and Tanner Belliston also scored in the top eight. UIndy’s Jason Lenzo was sixth, while Christopher Kelly of Grand Valley rounded out the top eight.

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 18

Drury 141 Queens (Nc) 121 Lindenwood 84 Delta State 83 Indy 81 McKendree 66 Colorado Mesa 63 Grand Valley 46 Wayne State 44 Wingate 37

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Meet Record: 3:43.84 – Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals