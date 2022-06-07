Top Uncommitted Recruits In The Girls’ High School Class of 2023

Although the majority of high-end recruits in the high school class of 2023 have announced their collegiate commitments over the past number of months, there are still a few instant-impact swimmers available in the class.

As we saw in the boys’ article, there aren’t that many names remaining, and the list is even smaller on the girls’ side, though there are three still out there who were ranked in our top 20 earlier this month.

#8 Lucy Thomas, #11 Miriam Sheehan and #16 Caroline Bricker remain uncommitted as to where they’ll compete and study collegiately, though all of the swimmers who were either Honorable Mentions or featured in the Best of the Rest section are all committed.

The reason for these swimmers not being committed yet could be any one of a number of things, including:

They haven’t made a decision yet They’ve committed privately but haven’t made it public yet They’ve chosen a school with special entrance requirements. These schools, like the Ivies and U.S. Military Academies, have long eschewed earlier commitments. We’ve missed their commitment announcement (we looked really hard though). They’ve decided to skip college and go pro. They’ve decided to go to college and not swim.

RANKED SWIMMERS REMAINING

*HM = Honorable Mention, BOTR = Best of the Rest

8. Lucy Thomas (Previous Rank: #13) – Elmbrook Swim Club – Brookfield East High School – Elm Grove, WI



Best Times:

100 breast: 58.93 (best in class)

200 breast: 2:09.16 (best in class)

50 free: 22.33

100 free: 49.23

200 free: 1:46.82

200 IM: 1:59.16

Not only is Thomas the fastest breaststroker in this class by a mile, her times in both the 100 and 200-yard distances are also faster than anyone in the high school class of 2021, period (and she’s just a tad shy of Lydia Jacoby in the class of 2022).

Thomas is also extremely versatile for a breaststroker, clearly having the ability to step in and contribute on freestyle relays at the highest level.

11. Miriam Sheehan (Previous Rank: N/A) – Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes – Dubuque, IA



Best Times:

100 back: 52.30

100 fly: 52.30

100 free: 48.89

50 free: 22.52

200 back: 1:55.31

A Puerto Rican Olympian, Sheehan’s yards times caught up to her long course bests after swimming in Tokyo, showing off her versatile skillset with elite times across the 100 free, back and fly. She’s also clearly a future relay asset, with a 22.5 50 free, and the experience of swimming at the Olympics can only benefit her moving forward.

16. Caroline Bricker (Previous Rank: #7) – Colorado Springs Aquatics – Cheyenne Mountain High School – Colorado Springs, CO



Best Times:

100 breast: 59.73

200 breast: 2:10.63

400 IM: 4:13.02

200 IM: 1:59.37

100 fly: 53.20

200 fly: 1:56.71

Bricker brings a strong breaststroking ability to the table and is also competitive across the medley and fly events. The only reason Bricker dropped from #7 to #16 in the annual rankings is that she didn’t make a ton of time drops in her junior year.

OTHER NOTABLES