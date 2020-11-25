Top 5 Swimmers In Each Event For The Entire 2020 ISL Season

It’s time for one last look back at the top 5 swimmers in the ISL in each event across the course of the 2020 season.
Here’s our roundup of the league-leading swims by each team, compared to our previous three top-5 roundups earlier this year:
Number of Events With #1 Time of the Season
|Women’s Events
|Men’s Events
|Mixed Relay
|Total
|Total After Semifinals
|Total After Regular Season
|Total at Midseason
|Cali Condors
|6
|4
|10
|8
|11
|9
|Energy Standard
|3
|6
|1
|10
|6
|9
|10
|LA Current
|2
|2
|4
|6
|5
|3
|London Roar
|1
|3
|4
|6
|2
|5
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|4
|0
|4
|5
|2
|2
|Iron
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|NY Breakers
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Toronto Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Aqua Centurions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|DC Trident
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
TOP 5 SWIMMERS IN EACH EVENT – ISL 2020 SEASON
Stroke 50s include swims from the skin races. 100 free & 100 back include relay leadoffs. We’ve included the season-best for all ten teams in each relay.
Bolded swims indicate ISL records. WR signifies a world record and WBT signifies a “world best time” that is faster than the world record but won’t be ratified, typically because a relay must have all four swimmers of the same nationality to count as a world record.
Women
Session 1
|100 fly
|200 back
|200 breast
|1
|Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 55.32
|Beata Nelson (CAC) – 2:00.27
|
Lilly King (CAC) – 2:15.56
|2
|Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 55.35
|Lisa Bratton (TOR) – 2:00.99
|
Annie Lazor (LON) – 2:16.33
|3
|Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 55.55
|Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 2:01.04
|
Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 2:16.51
|4
|Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 55.64
|Amy Bilquist (DCT) – 2:01.29
|
Kelsey Wog (TOR) – 2:17.13
|5
|Maddie Banic (ENS) – 55.69
|Kylie Masse (TOR) – 2:01.76
|
Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:17.75
|4×100 free relay
|1
|ENS – 3:25.37 **WBT**
|2
|LON – 3:26.64
|3
|LAC – 3:27.09
|4
|CAC – 3:28.52
|5
|TOR – 3:30.76
|6
|TOK – 3:30.80
|7
|NYB – 3:31.56
|8
|DCT – 3:32.24
|9
|AQC – 3:33.38
|10
|IRO – 3:33.53
Session 2
|50 free
|200 IM
|50 breast
|1
|Kasia Wasick (NYB) – 23.30
|Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 2:03.93
|
Lilly King (CAC) – 28.77
|2
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.37
|Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:04.00
|
Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.81
|3
|Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 23.41
|Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 2:04.06
|
Alia Atkinson (LON) – 28.88
|4
|Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 23.45
|Abbie Wood (NYB) – 2:04.77
|
Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04
|5
|Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 23.66
|Miho Teramura (TOK) – 2:05.68
|
Ida Hulkko (IRO) – 29.33
Session 3
|50 back
|400 free
|1
|Kira Toussaint (LON) – 25.60 **WR**
|
Leah Smith (TOK) – 3:58.26
|2
|Olivia Smoliga (CAC) – 25.74
|
Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 3:58.43
|3
|Natsumi Sakai (TOK) – 26.10
|
Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 3:58.58
|4
|Kylie Masse (TOR) – 26.19
|
Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 3:58.77
|5
|Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS) – 26.19
|
Valentine Dumont (AQC) – 4:00.05
|4×100 medley relay
|1
|CAC – 3:44.52 **WR**
|2
|LON – 3:45.14
|3
|ENS – 3:45.58
|4
|TOR – 3:48.50
|5
|LAC – 3:49.42
|6
|TOK – 3:50.31
|7
|IRO – 3:51.08
|8
|DCT – 3:51.11
|9
|NYB – 3:51.29
|10
|AQC – 3:55.22
Session 4
|100 free
|200 fly
|100 back
|100 IM
|1
|Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 50.94
|Suzuka Hasegawa (TOK) – 2:03.12
|Olivia Smoliga (CAC) – 55.04
|
Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 57.30
|2
|Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 51.16
|Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 2:04.18
|Kira Toussaint (LON) – 55.68
|
Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 57.59
|3
|Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 51.17
|Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 2:05.39
|Kylie Masse (TOR) – 56.04
|
Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 57.74
|4
|Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 51.26
|Katinka Hosszu (IRO) – 2:05.45
|Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 56.13
|
Runa Imai (TOK) – 57.77
|5
|Freya Anderson (LON) – 51.43
|Svetlana Chimrova (NYB) – 2:05.56
|Rio Shirai (TOK) – 56.26
|
Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) – 57.90
Session 5
|200 free
|50 fly
|100 breast
|1
|Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 1:51.11
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 24.59
|
Lilly King (CAC) – 1:02.50
|2
|Freya Anderson (LON) – 1:51.87
|Melanie Henique (IRO) – 24.62
|
Alia Atkinson (LON) – 1:02.66
|3
|Allison Schmitt (CAC) – 1:52.17
|Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 24.73
|
Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 1:03.55
|4
|Femke Heemskerk (ENS) – 1:52.24
|Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 24.75
|
Molly Hannis (CAC) – 1:03.57
|5
|Rebeca Smith (TOR) – 1:52.92
|Maddy Banic (ENS) – 24.80
|
Annie Lazor (LON) – 1:03.69
Session 6
|400 IM
|1
|
Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 4:23.25
|2
|
Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 4:23.68
|3
|
Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 4:25.48
|4
|
Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 4:25.50
|5
|
Abbie Wood (NYB) – 4:25.65
Men
Session 1
|100 fly
|200 back
|200 breast
|1
|Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 47.78 **WR**
|Evgeny Rylov (ENS) – 1:46.37
|
Marco Koch (NYB) – 2:00.58
|2
|Chad le Clos (ENS) – 48.45
|Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 1:47.41
|
Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 2:01.20
|3
|Tom Shields (LAC) – 48.47
|Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) – 1:47.90
|
Anton McKee (TOR) – 2:01.65
|4
|Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 49.18
|Luke Greenbank (LON) – 1:48.65
|
Yasuhiro Koseki (TOK) – 2:02.19
|5
|Marius Kusch (LON) – 49.48
|Ryosuke Irie (TOK) – 1:49.02
|
Nic Fink (CAC) – 2:02.20
Session 2
|50 free
|200 IM
|50 breast
|1
|Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 20.16 **WR**
|Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 1:51.53
|
Emre Sakci (IRO) – 25.29
|2
|Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 20.55
|Duncan Scott (LON) – 1:51.66
|
Adam Peaty (LON) – 25.41
|3
|Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) – 20.75
|Andreas Vazaios (LON) – 1:51.84
|
Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) – 25.48
|4
|Maxim Lobanovszkij (IRO) – 20.92
|Leonardo Santos (IRO) – 1:52.06
|
Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 25.49
|5
|Justin Ress (CAC) – 20.95
|Kosuke Hagino (TOK) – 1:52.35
|
Nicolo Martinenghi (AQC) – 25.87
|Nic Fink (CAC) – 25.87
|4×100 free relay
|1
|ENS – 3:02.78 **WBT**
|2
|CAC – 3:03.46
|3
|LAC – 3:04.78
|4
|AQC – 3:04.93
|5
|TOR – 3:05.80
|6
|LON – 3:06.50
|7
|TOK – 3:07.88
|8
|DCT – 3:08.12
|9
|IRO – 3:08.20
|10
|NYB – 3:09.23
Session 3
|50 back
|400 free
|1
|Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 22.54
|
Danas Rapsys (ENS) – 3:35.49
|2
|Christian Diener (LON) – 22.76
|
Tom Dean (LON) – 3:36.56
|3
|Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 22.76
|
Felix Auboeck (NYB) – 3:37.48
|4
|Guilherme Guido (LON) – 22.86
|
Mykhailo Romanchuk (AQC) – 3:38.93
|5
|Shane Ryan (TOR) – 22.86
|
Zane Grothe (DCT) – 3:39.34
|4×100 medley relay
|1
|ENS – 3:18.28 **WBT**
|2
|LON – 3:19.50
|3
|LAC – 3:19.65
|4
|CAC – 3:20.01
|5
|AQC – 3:22.07
|6
|TOK – 3:22.31
|7
|IRO – 3:23.27
|8
|TOR – 3:24.78
|9
|DCT – 3:25.70
|10
|NYB – 3:25.76
Session 4
|100 free
|200 fly
|100 back
|100 IM
|1
|Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 45.08
|Chad le Clos (ENS) – 1:48.57
|Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) – 48.58 **WR**
|
Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 49.28 **WR**
|2
|Zach Apple (DCT) – 45.74
|Tom Shields (LAC) – 1:48.57
|Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 49.29
|
Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 51.14
|3
|Maxime Rooney (LAC) – 45.86
|Eddie Wang (CAC) – 1:49.89
|Guilherme Guido (LON) – 49.40
|
Vladimir Morozov (TOK) – 51.46
|4
|Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 45.92
|Vini Lanza (LON) – 1:50.64
|Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 49.62
|
Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 51.49
|5
|Alessandro Miressi (AQC) – 46.03
|Tomoru Honda (TOK) – 1:51.03
|Robert Glinta (IRO) – 49.64
|
Michael Andrew (NYB) – 51.64
Session 5
|200 free
|50 fly
|100 breast
|1
|Duncan Scott (LON) – 1:40.25
|Nicholas Santos (IRO) – 21.78
|
Adam Peaty (LON) – 55.41 **WR**
|2
|Townley Haas (CAC) – 1:40.49
|Szebaztian Szabo (AQC) – 21.86
|
Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) – 55.49
|3
|Danas Rapsys (ENS) – 1:41.23
|Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 22.04
|
Emre Sakci (IRO) – 55.74
|4
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto (TOK) – 1:41.77
|Takeshi Kawamoto (TOK) – 22.28
|
Yasuhiro Koseki (TOK) – 56.11
|5
|Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 1:41.91
|Tom Shields (LAC) – 22.32
|Nic Fink (CAC) – 56.16
Session 6
|400 IM
|1
|
Duncan Scott (LON) – 3:59.83
|2
|
Kosuke Hagino (TOK) – 4:01.41
|3
|
Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 4:02.42
|4
|
Tom Dean (LON) – 4:02.53
|5
|
Max Litchfield (ENS) – 4:03.07
Mixed Relay
|4×100 free relay
|1
|ENS – 3:14.21
|2
|CAC – 3:14.72
|3
|LON – 3:15.17
|4
|LAC – 3:15.62
|5
|DCT – 3:17.60
|6
|TOR – 3:18.38
|7
|AQC – 3:18.85
|8
|IRO – 3:19.09
|9
|NYB – 3:19.28
|10
|TOK – 3:19.55
