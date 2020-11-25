Top 5 Swimmers In Each Event For The Entire 2020 ISL Season

It’s time for one last look back at the top 5 swimmers in the ISL in each event across the course of the 2020 season.

Here’s our roundup of the league-leading swims by each team, compared to our previous three top-5 roundups earlier this year:

Number of Events With #1 Time of the Season

Women’s Events Men’s Events Mixed Relay Total Total After Semifinals Total After Regular Season Total at Midseason Cali Condors 6 4 10 8 11 9 Energy Standard 3 6 1 10 6 9 10 LA Current 2 2 4 6 5 3 London Roar 1 3 4 6 2 5 Tokyo Frog Kings 4 0 4 5 2 2 Iron 1 2 3 3 4 2 NY Breakers 1 1 2 2 2 2 Toronto Titans 0 0 0 1 1 1 Aqua Centurions 0 0 0 0 1 2 DC Trident 0 0 0 0 0 1

TOP 5 SWIMMERS IN EACH EVENT – ISL 2020 SEASON

Stroke 50s include swims from the skin races. 100 free & 100 back include relay leadoffs. We’ve included the season-best for all ten teams in each relay.

Bolded swims indicate ISL records. WR signifies a world record and WBT signifies a “world best time” that is faster than the world record but won’t be ratified, typically because a relay must have all four swimmers of the same nationality to count as a world record.

Women

Session 1

100 fly 200 back 200 breast 1 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 55.32 Beata Nelson (CAC) – 2:00.27 Lilly King (CAC) – 2:15.56 2 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 55.35 Lisa Bratton (TOR) – 2:00.99 Annie Lazor (LON) – 2:16.33 3 Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 55.55 Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 2:01.04 Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 2:16.51 4 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 55.64 Amy Bilquist (DCT) – 2:01.29 Kelsey Wog (TOR) – 2:17.13 5 Maddie Banic (ENS) – 55.69 Kylie Masse (TOR) – 2:01.76 Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:17.75

4×100 free relay 1 ENS – 3:25.37 **WBT** 2 LON – 3:26.64 3 LAC – 3:27.09 4 CAC – 3:28.52 5 TOR – 3:30.76 6 TOK – 3:30.80 7 NYB – 3:31.56 8 DCT – 3:32.24 9 AQC – 3:33.38 10 IRO – 3:33.53

Session 2

50 free 200 IM 50 breast 1 Kasia Wasick (NYB) – 23.30 Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 2:03.93 Lilly King (CAC) – 28.77 2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.37 Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:04.00 Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.81 3 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 23.41 Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 2:04.06 Alia Atkinson (LON) – 28.88 4 Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 23.45 Abbie Wood (NYB) – 2:04.77 Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04 5 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 23.66 Miho Teramura (TOK) – 2:05.68 Ida Hulkko (IRO) – 29.33

Session 3

4×100 medley relay 1 CAC – 3:44.52 **WR** 2 LON – 3:45.14 3 ENS – 3:45.58 4 TOR – 3:48.50 5 LAC – 3:49.42 6 TOK – 3:50.31 7 IRO – 3:51.08 8 DCT – 3:51.11 9 NYB – 3:51.29 10 AQC – 3:55.22

Session 4

100 free 200 fly 100 back 100 IM 1 Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 50.94 Suzuka Hasegawa (TOK) – 2:03.12 Olivia Smoliga (CAC) – 55.04 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 57.30 2 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 51.16 Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 2:04.18 Kira Toussaint (LON) – 55.68 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 57.59 3 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 51.17 Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 2:05.39 Kylie Masse (TOR) – 56.04 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 57.74 4 Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 51.26 Katinka Hosszu (IRO) – 2:05.45 Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 56.13 Runa Imai (TOK) – 57.77 5 Freya Anderson (LON) – 51.43 Svetlana Chimrova (NYB) – 2:05.56 Rio Shirai (TOK) – 56.26 Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) – 57.90

Session 5

200 free 50 fly 100 breast 1 Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 1:51.11 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 24.59 Lilly King (CAC) – 1:02.50 2 Freya Anderson (LON) – 1:51.87 Melanie Henique (IRO) – 24.62 Alia Atkinson (LON) – 1:02.66 3 Allison Schmitt (CAC) – 1:52.17 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 24.73 Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 1:03.55 4 Femke Heemskerk (ENS) – 1:52.24 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 24.75 Molly Hannis (CAC) – 1:03.57 5 Rebeca Smith (TOR) – 1:52.92 Maddy Banic (ENS) – 24.80 Annie Lazor (LON) – 1:03.69

Session 6

400 IM 1 Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 4:23.25 2 Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 4:23.68 3 Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 4:25.48 4 Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 4:25.50 5 Abbie Wood (NYB) – 4:25.65

Men

Session 1

100 fly 200 back 200 breast 1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 47.78 **WR** Evgeny Rylov (ENS) – 1:46.37 Marco Koch (NYB) – 2:00.58 2 Chad le Clos (ENS) – 48.45 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 1:47.41 Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 2:01.20 3 Tom Shields (LAC) – 48.47 Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) – 1:47.90 Anton McKee (TOR) – 2:01.65 4 Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 49.18 Luke Greenbank (LON) – 1:48.65 Yasuhiro Koseki (TOK) – 2:02.19 5 Marius Kusch (LON) – 49.48 Ryosuke Irie (TOK) – 1:49.02 Nic Fink (CAC) – 2:02.20

Session 2

50 free 200 IM 50 breast 1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 20.16 **WR** Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 1:51.53 Emre Sakci (IRO) – 25.29 2 Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 20.55 Duncan Scott (LON) – 1:51.66 Adam Peaty (LON) – 25.41 3 Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) – 20.75 Andreas Vazaios (LON) – 1:51.84 Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) – 25.48 4 Maxim Lobanovszkij (IRO) – 20.92 Leonardo Santos (IRO) – 1:52.06 Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 25.49 5 Justin Ress (CAC) – 20.95 Kosuke Hagino (TOK) – 1:52.35 Nicolo Martinenghi (AQC) – 25.87 Nic Fink (CAC) – 25.87

4×100 free relay 1 ENS – 3:02.78 **WBT** 2 CAC – 3:03.46 3 LAC – 3:04.78 4 AQC – 3:04.93 5 TOR – 3:05.80 6 LON – 3:06.50 7 TOK – 3:07.88 8 DCT – 3:08.12 9 IRO – 3:08.20 10 NYB – 3:09.23

Session 3

50 back 400 free 1 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 22.54 Danas Rapsys (ENS) – 3:35.49 2 Christian Diener (LON) – 22.76 Tom Dean (LON) – 3:36.56 3 Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 22.76 Felix Auboeck (NYB) – 3:37.48 4 Guilherme Guido (LON) – 22.86 Mykhailo Romanchuk (AQC) – 3:38.93 5 Shane Ryan (TOR) – 22.86 Zane Grothe (DCT) – 3:39.34

4×100 medley relay 1 ENS – 3:18.28 **WBT** 2 LON – 3:19.50 3 LAC – 3:19.65 4 CAC – 3:20.01 5 AQC – 3:22.07 6 TOK – 3:22.31 7 IRO – 3:23.27 8 TOR – 3:24.78 9 DCT – 3:25.70 10 NYB – 3:25.76

Session 4

100 free 200 fly 100 back 100 IM 1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 45.08 Chad le Clos (ENS) – 1:48.57 Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) – 48.58 **WR** Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 49.28 **WR** 2 Zach Apple (DCT) – 45.74 Tom Shields (LAC) – 1:48.57 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 49.29 Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 51.14 3 Maxime Rooney (LAC) – 45.86 Eddie Wang (CAC) – 1:49.89 Guilherme Guido (LON) – 49.40 Vladimir Morozov (TOK) – 51.46 4 Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 45.92 Vini Lanza (LON) – 1:50.64 Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 49.62 Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 51.49 5 Alessandro Miressi (AQC) – 46.03 Tomoru Honda (TOK) – 1:51.03 Robert Glinta (IRO) – 49.64 Michael Andrew (NYB) – 51.64

Session 5

Session 6

Mixed Relay