Top 5 Swimmers In Each Event For The Entire 2020 ISL Season

It’s time for one last look back at the top 5 swimmers in the ISL in each event across the course of the 2020 season.

Here’s our roundup of the league-leading swims by each team, compared to our previous three top-5 roundups earlier this year:

Number of Events With #1 Time of the Season

Women’s Events Men’s Events Mixed Relay Total Total After Semifinals Total After Regular Season Total at Midseason
Cali Condors 6 4 10 8 11 9
Energy Standard 3 6 1 10 6 9 10
LA Current 2 2 4 6 5 3
London Roar 1 3 4 6 2 5
Tokyo Frog Kings 4 0 4 5 2 2
Iron 1 2 3 3 4 2
NY Breakers 1 1 2 2 2 2
Toronto Titans 0 0 0 1 1 1
Aqua Centurions 0 0 0 0 1 2
DC Trident 0 0 0 0 0 1

TOP 5 SWIMMERS IN EACH EVENT – ISL 2020 SEASON

Stroke 50s include swims from the skin races. 100 free & 100 back include relay leadoffs. We’ve included the season-best for all ten teams in each relay.

Bolded swims indicate ISL records. WR signifies a world record and WBT signifies a “world best time” that is faster than the world record but won’t be ratified, typically because a relay must have all four swimmers of the same nationality to count as a world record.

Women

Session 1

100 fly 200 back 200 breast
1 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 55.32 Beata Nelson (CAC) – 2:00.27
Lilly King (CAC) – 2:15.56
2 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 55.35 Lisa Bratton (TOR) – 2:00.99
Annie Lazor (LON) – 2:16.33
3 Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 55.55 Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 2:01.04
Emily Escobedo (NYB) – 2:16.51
4 Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 55.64 Amy Bilquist (DCT) – 2:01.29
Kelsey Wog (TOR) – 2:17.13
5 Maddie Banic (ENS) – 55.69 Kylie Masse (TOR) – 2:01.76
Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:17.75

 

4×100 free relay
1 ENS – 3:25.37 **WBT**
2 LON – 3:26.64
3 LAC – 3:27.09
4 CAC – 3:28.52
5 TOR – 3:30.76
6 TOK – 3:30.80
7 NYB – 3:31.56
8 DCT – 3:32.24
9 AQC – 3:33.38
10 IRO – 3:33.53

Session 2

50 free 200 IM 50 breast
1 Kasia Wasick (NYB) – 23.30 Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 2:03.93
Lilly King (CAC) – 28.77
2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.37 Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:04.00
Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 28.81
3 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 23.41 Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 2:04.06
Alia Atkinson (LON) – 28.88
4 Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 23.45 Abbie Wood (NYB) – 2:04.77
Molly Hannis (CAC) – 29.04
5 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 23.66 Miho Teramura (TOK) – 2:05.68
Ida Hulkko (IRO) – 29.33

Session 3

50 back 400 free
1 Kira Toussaint (LON) – 25.60 **WR**
Leah Smith (TOK) – 3:58.26
2 Olivia Smoliga (CAC) – 25.74
Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 3:58.43
3 Natsumi Sakai (TOK) – 26.10
Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 3:58.58
4 Kylie Masse (TOR) – 26.19
Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 3:58.77
5 Mary-Sophie Harvey (ENS) – 26.19
Valentine Dumont (AQC) – 4:00.05

 

4×100 medley relay
1 CAC – 3:44.52 **WR**
2 LON – 3:45.14
3 ENS – 3:45.58
4 TOR – 3:48.50
5 LAC – 3:49.42
6 TOK – 3:50.31
7 IRO – 3:51.08
8 DCT – 3:51.11
9 NYB – 3:51.29
10 AQC – 3:55.22

Session 4

100 free 200 fly 100 back 100 IM
1 Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 50.94 Suzuka Hasegawa (TOK) – 2:03.12 Olivia Smoliga (CAC) – 55.04
Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 57.30
2 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 51.16 Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 2:04.18 Kira Toussaint (LON) – 55.68
Anastasiya Shkurdai (ENS) – 57.59
3 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 51.17 Kelsi Dahlia (CAC) – 2:05.39 Kylie Masse (TOR) – 56.04
Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 57.74
4 Abbey Weitzeil (LAC) – 51.26 Katinka Hosszu (IRO) – 2:05.45 Emily Seebohm (ENS) – 56.13
Runa Imai (TOK) – 57.77
5 Freya Anderson (LON) – 51.43 Svetlana Chimrova (NYB) – 2:05.56 Rio Shirai (TOK) – 56.26
Anastasia Gorbenko (LAC) – 57.90

Session 5

200 free 50 fly 100 breast
1 Siobhan Haughey (ENS) – 1:51.11 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 24.59
Lilly King (CAC) – 1:02.50
2 Freya Anderson (LON) – 1:51.87 Melanie Henique (IRO) – 24.62
Alia Atkinson (LON) – 1:02.66
3 Allison Schmitt (CAC) – 1:52.17 Sarah Sjostrom (ENS) – 24.73
Benedetta Pilato (ENS) – 1:03.55
4 Femke Heemskerk (ENS) – 1:52.24 Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 24.75
Molly Hannis (CAC) – 1:03.57
5 Rebeca Smith (TOR) – 1:52.92 Maddy Banic (ENS) – 24.80
Annie Lazor (LON) – 1:03.69

Session 6

400 IM
1
Yui Ohashi (TOK) – 4:23.25
2
Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 4:23.68
3
Melanie Margalis (CAC) – 4:25.48
4
Hali Flickinger (CAC) – 4:25.50
5
Abbie Wood (NYB) – 4:25.65

Men

Session 1

100 fly 200 back 200 breast
1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 47.78 **WR** Evgeny Rylov (ENS) – 1:46.37
Marco Koch (NYB) – 2:00.58
2 Chad le Clos (ENS) – 48.45 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 1:47.41
Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 2:01.20
3 Tom Shields (LAC) – 48.47 Radoslaw Kawecki (CAC) – 1:47.90
Anton McKee (TOR) – 2:01.65
4 Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 49.18 Luke Greenbank (LON) – 1:48.65
Yasuhiro Koseki (TOK) – 2:02.19
5 Marius Kusch (LON) – 49.48 Ryosuke Irie (TOK) – 1:49.02
Nic Fink (CAC) – 2:02.20

Session 2

50 free 200 IM 50 breast
1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 20.16 **WR** Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 1:51.53
Emre Sakci (IRO) – 25.29
2 Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 20.55 Duncan Scott (LON) – 1:51.66
Adam Peaty (LON) – 25.41
3 Kristian Gkolomeev (LAC) – 20.75 Andreas Vazaios (LON) – 1:51.84
Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) – 25.48
4 Maxim Lobanovszkij (IRO) – 20.92 Leonardo Santos (IRO) – 1:52.06
Kirill Prigoda (LON) – 25.49
5 Justin Ress (CAC) – 20.95 Kosuke Hagino (TOK) – 1:52.35
Nicolo Martinenghi (AQC) – 25.87
Nic Fink (CAC) – 25.87

 

4×100 free relay
1 ENS – 3:02.78 **WBT**
2 CAC – 3:03.46
3 LAC – 3:04.78
4 AQC – 3:04.93
5 TOR – 3:05.80
6 LON – 3:06.50
7 TOK – 3:07.88
8 DCT – 3:08.12
9 IRO – 3:08.20
10 NYB – 3:09.23

Session 3

50 back 400 free
1 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 22.54
Danas Rapsys (ENS) – 3:35.49
2 Christian Diener (LON) – 22.76
Tom Dean (LON) – 3:36.56
3 Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 22.76
Felix Auboeck (NYB) – 3:37.48
4 Guilherme Guido (LON) – 22.86
Mykhailo Romanchuk (AQC) – 3:38.93
5 Shane Ryan (TOR) – 22.86
Zane Grothe (DCT) – 3:39.34

 

4×100 medley relay
1 ENS – 3:18.28 **WBT**
2 LON – 3:19.50
3 LAC – 3:19.65
4 CAC – 3:20.01
5 AQC – 3:22.07
6 TOK – 3:22.31
7 IRO – 3:23.27
8 TOR – 3:24.78
9 DCT – 3:25.70
10 NYB – 3:25.76

Session 4

100 free 200 fly 100 back 100 IM
1 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 45.08 Chad le Clos (ENS) – 1:48.57 Kliment Kolesnikov (ENS) – 48.58 **WR**
Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 49.28 **WR**
2 Zach Apple (DCT) – 45.74 Tom Shields (LAC) – 1:48.57 Ryan Murphy (LAC) – 49.29
Marcin Cieslak (CAC) – 51.14
3 Maxime Rooney (LAC) – 45.86 Eddie Wang (CAC) – 1:49.89 Guilherme Guido (LON) – 49.40
Vladimir Morozov (TOK) – 51.46
4 Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 45.92 Vini Lanza (LON) – 1:50.64 Coleman Stewart (CAC) – 49.62
Florent Manaudou (ENS) – 51.49
5 Alessandro Miressi (AQC) – 46.03 Tomoru Honda (TOK) – 1:51.03 Robert Glinta (IRO) – 49.64
Michael Andrew (NYB) – 51.64

Session 5

200 free 50 fly 100 breast
1 Duncan Scott (LON) – 1:40.25 Nicholas Santos (IRO) – 21.78
Adam Peaty (LON) – 55.41 **WR**
2 Townley Haas (CAC) – 1:40.49 Szebaztian Szabo (AQC) – 21.86
Ilya Shymanovich (ENS) – 55.49
3 Danas Rapsys (ENS) – 1:41.23 Caeleb Dressel (CAC) – 22.04
Emre Sakci (IRO) – 55.74
4 Katsuhiro Matsumoto (TOK) – 1:41.77 Takeshi Kawamoto (TOK) – 22.28
Yasuhiro Koseki (TOK) – 56.11
5 Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 1:41.91 Tom Shields (LAC) – 22.32 Nic Fink (CAC) – 56.16

Session 6

400 IM
1
Duncan Scott (LON) – 3:59.83
2
Kosuke Hagino (TOK) – 4:01.41
3
Andrew Seliskar (LAC) – 4:02.42
4
Tom Dean (LON) – 4:02.53
5
Max Litchfield (ENS) – 4:03.07

Mixed Relay

4×100 free relay
1 ENS – 3:14.21
2 CAC – 3:14.72
3 LON – 3:15.17
4 LAC – 3:15.62
5 DCT – 3:17.60
6 TOR – 3:18.38
7 AQC – 3:18.85
8 IRO – 3:19.09
9 NYB – 3:19.28
10 TOK – 3:19.55

Jack
16 minutes ago

Kirill Prigoda went 25.49 in the girst round of skins in the final. That would put him in 4th 🙂

