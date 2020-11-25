12-Year-Old Gavin Tran Goes 2:11.6 in 200y Breast, #8 All-Time in 11-12 Ranks

12-year-old Gavin Tran went 2:11.64 in the 200-yard breaststroke, breaking into the top 10 all-time in USA Swimming’s 11-12 ranks.

The Keystone Aquatics age grouper hit that swim at the 2020 MA KA Thanksgiving Invite. It represented a 2.5-second drop from Tran’s previous best and moved him from #17 to #7 in USA Swimming’s all-time ranks for the 11-12 age group. Here’s a look at the top 10 in history:

All-time 11-12 boys, 200-yard breaststroke

Ethan Dang: 2:05.56 Reece Whitley: 2:09.40 Cody Meyer: 2:10.21 AJ Bornstein: 2:10.95 Josh Zuchowski: 2:11.45 Jerry Chu: 2:11.62 Gavin Tran: 2:11.64 Ian Liu: 2:11.81 Tyler Lu: 2:12.27 Michael Andrew: 2:13.33

Tran also dropped seven tenths of a second to go 1:02.04 in the 100-yard breast. That sits 34th on USA Swimming’s all-time list. And he shaved .01 off his career-best 50 breast in 28.94.

Swimming unattached, 29-year-old Matt Salig also hit three personal bests. He was 50.21 in the 100 back and 1:49.68 in the 200 back. The 2013 Penn State grad also went 21.14 for a new lifetime-best in the 50 free.

15-year-old Woobie Kupsky had a huge meet across the board, hitting ten new career-best times. A 4:06.25 in the 400 IM was probably his most impressive swim. That registered a time drop of more than five seconds for Kupsky, who also competed unattached.

He was also 1:58.15 in the 200 IM, 9:45.45 in the 1000 free, and 1:55.98 in the 200 fly.

On the girls side, Rylee Waslyn hit four lifetime-bests. That included 10:22.33 in the 1000 free and 1:53.95 in the 200 free. The 16-year-old was also 2:22.06 in the 200 breast and 25.22 in the 50 free.

12-year-old Madelyn Blough swam eight new lifetime-bests, led by a 28.94 in the 50 fly and 1:05.82 in the 100 IM.