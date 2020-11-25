Elmbrook’s Tiltmann, Wanezek Sisters Shine At Wisconsin Mid-Season Showdown

2020 WI WEST Senior Arena Mid-Season Showdown

November 20-23, 2020

Waukesha, Wisconsin

Waukesha South High School

SCY (25y)

Meet Results (SwimCloud)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Senior Arena Mid-Season Showdown”

Elmbrook Swim Club’s female contingent were among the top performers at the Wisconsin West Senior Arena Mid-Season Showdown, hosted at Waukesha South High School over the weekend, putting up several impressive swims.

Girls’ Highlights

Leading the charge for Elmbrook was 17-year-old Reilly Tiltmann, a UVA commit, who won the women’s 100 backstroke (53.11), 200 backstroke (1:54.26) and 100 butterfly (53.82). Tiltmann narrowly missed her best times in the 200 back (1:54.18) and 100 fly (53.55), while her fastest-ever 100 back was set just last week (52.14) at the WIAA D1 State meet.

Her teammate Maggie Wanezek, 15, was a close runner-up in the 100 back (53.17), seven-tenths off her best time also set one week ago (52.47).

Her sister, Abby Wanezek, lit it up in the sprint freestyle events, topping the 50 (22.94) and 100 free (49.83) while also setting personal best times in placing second in the 100 fly (54.10) and third in the 100 back (53.80). The 16-year-old Wisconsin commit’s all-time bests in the free events stand at 22.63 and 49.33, both set last week.

Also standing out for Elmbrook were 15-year-old’s Campbell Stoll and Lucy Thomas. Stoll set big best times in winning the 200 fly (2:01.62) and 400 IM (4:17.95), while also claiming the 200 IM (2:02.38). Thomas won the 100 breast (1:02.26), set a best in topping the 200 breast (2:15.31), while Stoll also reset her lifetime best in the latter (2:16.13).

Among the highlights from other clubs, 17-year-old Abby Carlson of the Waukesha Express Swim Team topped the 200 (1:48.78) and 500 free (4:52.28), taking half a second off her best in the latter.

Rocket Aquatics swimmer Faith Johnson, 16, also had a strong showing in the 200 fly, clocking 2:01.66 to go way under her old best (2:04.06) in taking second to Stoll.

Boys’ Highlights

Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers swimmer Will Hayon was among the top performers on the boys’ side, taking first and setting best times in the 50 free (20.49), 100 free (45.22) and 100 fly (48.59). The 16-year-old also won the 200 IM (1:53.77).

His teammate, 16-year-old Ozan Kalafat, topped the 200 free (1:40.09) and 100 breast (56.76), while taking second to Elmbrook’s Brady Miller (2:04.43) in the 200 breast (2:04.49). All swims were lifetime bests. Miller was also a close second in the 100 breast (57.05), a tenth off his PB.

Waukesha’s Cory Michalek was the runner-up to Hayon in both the 50 (20.68) and 100 free (45.63), setting best times, while Kalafat was third in the 100 (46.15).

Another big highlight came from 14-year-old Finnley Conklin, representing the Oregon Community Swim Club, who clocked 58.19 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:08.84 in the 200 breast. The latter was a PB, while his best in the 100 stands at 57.97.