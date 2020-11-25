Arsenio Bustos Joins Rare Echelon of Just 5 Swimmers at Connecticut Club Meet

ARAC/WAC Dual Meet (Return to Competition Dual Meet)

November 20-21, 2020

Orange Town Pool, Orange, Connecticut

Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool

Full Meet Results

After racing to a pair of lifetime bests at the US Open a week earlier, NC State commit and the #17 recruit in the high school class of 2021 Arsenio Bustos swam another lifetime best, this time in the 100 yard back.

Bustos posted a 47.98 in the event, which took 7-tenths of a second off his previous best time of 48.63. That previous best time was done in February at the Connecticut Senior Championships on a relay leadoff in his last short course meet before coronavirus quarantines took effect in March.

Among his other swims at the meet, he also swam 44.02 in the 100 yard free (his best time is 43.62) and 1:45.81 in the 200 IM (his best time is 1:45.57).

Bustos is one of the most-versatile swimmers we’ve seen coming out of high school in a long time. With a best of 55.16 in the 100 breast, 47.98 in the 100 back, 43.62 in the 100 free, and 47.57 in the 100 fly, he joins extremely rare company at 17-years old.

At his age or younger, 187 swimmers have been better than 55.16 in the 100 breaststroke, 98 have been better than 47.98 in the 100 backstroke, 86 have been 43.62 or better in the 100 freestyle, and 86 have been 47.57 or better in the 100 fly.

Of that group, only 4 swimmers besides Bustos have been that fast in all 4 strokes. One of those, Michael Andrew, is a World Champions. One, Andrew Seliskar, is an NCAA Champion. The other two, Anthony Grimm and Tim Connery, will start their college careers next fall at the University of Texas.

Bustos trains with the Woodbridge Aquatic Club.