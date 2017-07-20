Tokyo 2020 Swimming Finals May Be Held In Morning, Like Beijing

While visiting Japan this week, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), John Coates, spoke briefly to the topic of Olympic swimming and timing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As with past editions of the Summer Olympics, swimming finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games will most likely take place in the morning local time in order to accommodate America’s broadcasting network, NBC.

“I think there is a possibility that swimming will be the same as Beijing,” said Coates. (Asahi.com)

The 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China saw its pool event prelims held in the evening local time, with semifinals/finals held in the following morning session. The shift from normally held morning prelims and evening finals was to accommodate NBC’s request that finals for the event be shown ‘live’ in the USA.

The swimming schedule was a subject of debate at the most recent edition of the Games in Rio, with prelims starting at 1pm local time and finals beginning at 10pm. This allowed America’s East Coast to view the action live at 11am eastern and 9pm eastern, respectively. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of eastern, whereas Beijing is 12 hours ahead.

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tokyo 2020 Swimming Finals May Be Held In Morning, Like Beijing"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
75M FREE

Western Hemisphere assertiveness <3.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 6 seconds ago
Lol

Terrible idea.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 4 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

Agreed. It’s such a wacky schedule

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 28 seconds ago
Swimmer?

This is good, swimmers are used to swimming fast in the morning. Even though they can adapt, this is easier and better.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes 14 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Well for the swimmers in Japan that is, the Americans will have to adapt as usual.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes 37 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »