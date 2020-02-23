Tokyo 2020: IOC Fails To Investigate Alleged Labor Violations

Per British news outlet The Independent, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of “an abdication of responsibility” after failing to investigate alleged labor and safety violations at venues built for Tokyo 2020.

Last year, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), a global construction union, highlighted “the dark side” to this summer’s Games, exposing allegations of low pay, overwork, mistreatment of migrant workers and “a culture of fear” among those working on Olympic sites.

The BWI, which has previously inspected conditions at stadiums built for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, initially flagged such issues to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Sport Council, but claims its “attempts to achieve justice for complainants have been consistently rebuffed”.

Per the BWI, the IOC was advised of such inconsistencies, however, they failed to take action. The move has drawn criticism from the BWI, which has been speaking to Olympic organizers for more than two and a half years in an attempt to carry out the necessary inspections and audits.