Tokyo 2020: IOC Fails To Investigate Alleged Labor Violations

Per British news outlet The Independent, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of “an abdication of responsibility” after failing to investigate alleged labor and safety violations at venues built for Tokyo 2020.
Last year, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), a global construction union, highlighted “the dark side” to this summer’s Games, exposing allegations of low pay, overwork, mistreatment of migrant workers and “a culture of fear” among those working on Olympic sites.
The BWI, which has previously inspected conditions at stadiums built for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, initially flagged such issues to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Sport Council, but claims its “attempts to achieve justice for complainants have been consistently rebuffed”.
Three workers have died to date during the Tokyo 2020 construction period, with the BMI raising its concern to the IOC late last year that “as the pressure rises to complete venues on time” there “could be more” deaths.
Last Aug. we reported that 57 people died resulting from heat-related illnesses between Jul. 29th and Aug. 4th of 2019. Among the deadly victims was an Olympics construction worker.
