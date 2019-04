Tokyo 2020 dévoile son programme de natation avec les 3 nouvelles épreuves Le site official des Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020 a annoncé son programme de natation, y compris les trois nouvelles épreuves.

Olimpiadi Tokyo 2020: Ufficializzato Il Programma Gare Nuoto Completo OLIMPIADI DI TOKYO 2020 24 Luglio – 09 Agosto 2020 Programma gare Approfondimento finali di mattina Tempi limite Programma Gare…

Tokyo 2020 Announces Swimming Lineup With New Events Included The official website for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has released an event schedule, including the much-anticipated swimming event order that includes three new races: the men’s 800 free, women’s 1500 free and a mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Hong Kong Announces Selection Criteria for 2020 Olympic Games Siobhan Haughey was the country’s highest-placed finisher in swimming at the 2020 Olympics. She took 13th in the 200 free.

Ireland Partners With Fukuroi City For 2020 Olympic Games Training Camp On the heels of Swim Ireland having announced its 10-strong roster for the 2019 World Championships, the nation’s Olympic Federation revealed where Team Ireland will set-up its pre-Games training camps ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Paralympic Torch Milestone Event Schedule Announced The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay will be divided into 3 separate parts, each representing important components of the Paralympic movement.

Florida State’s Ida Hulkko To Redshirt, Focus on Training for Tokyo Ida Hulkko, who placed fifth in the 100 breast at NCAAs, will forego her would-be sophomore season at Florida State to focus on training for the 2020 Olympics.