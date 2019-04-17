2019 CCSA Champion Rebecca Moynihan Transfers from FGCU to FSU

New Zealand native Rebecca Moynihan is transferring from Florida Gulf Coast to Florida State for next season. She has completed two seasons with the Eagles and will travel a six-hour drive up north to Tallahassee to start training with her new team this coming fall.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.91

100y free – 49.71

200y free – 1:51.27

50m free – 26.22

100m free – 56.94

At the 2019 CCSA Championships with FGCU, Moynihan placed 3rd in the 100 free, 5th in the 50 free, and 7th in the 200 free. She also anchored the Eagles’ 200 medley relay (22.32), 200 free relay (22.22), and 400 medley relay (49.09) and led off their 400 free relay (50.09). Of those four, the 200 medley relay and both free relays won conference titles with Moynihan’s help.

Moynihan was one of their top sprinters and a huge relay component for FGCU, and her loss is even more devastating for them considering their other top sprinters last season, Gracie Redding and Hannah Burdge, just completed their NCAA eligibility following the 2018-19 season.

FSU, meanwhile, has a solid group of pure sprinters. They just graduated Shelly Drozda, though, so their 100 free depth is a bit thinner– Moynihan will help shore that up and should have an immediate relay role with the Seminoles. In terms of ACC scoring, she’s in B final range in the 100 free and on the C final bubble for the 50 free.