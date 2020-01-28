Toh and Lechuga Gonzalez Grab Mountain West Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Nicholle Toh and San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez have been named MW Swimming and Diving Peak Players of the Week. Toh was named swimmer of the week, while Lechuga Gonzalez garnered diver of the week.

The honor marks Toh’s first career accolade and Lechuga Gonzalez’s fifth.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Nicholle Toh, New Mexico

Freshman, Singapore/British International School Phuket

Against New Mexico State, the freshman tallied a top finish in the 100 fly (55.0) and 200 fly (2:03.04), alongside her contributions to the first-place 200 medley relay (1:45.07) and 400 free relay (3:29.19).

Tallied 36 points in the Lobos’ 194-106 victory against New Mexico State.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, San Diego State

Sophomore, Tijuana, Mexico

Set pool and San Diego State program record in the 3-meter dive with a score of 383.03. The performance placed the sophomore atop the podium in the dual against USD.

Posted a school-best 327.15 in the 1-meter dive. The score, the top in the MW this week, gave Lechuga Gonzalez a first-place finish in the dive.

