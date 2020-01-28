Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Toh and Lechuga Gonzalez Grab Mountain West Weekly Awards

by SwimSwam

January 28th, 2020 College

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Nicholle Toh and San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez have been named MW Swimming and Diving Peak Players of the Week. Toh was named swimmer of the week, while Lechuga Gonzalez garnered diver of the week.

The honor marks Toh’s first career accolade and Lechuga Gonzalez’s fifth.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Nicholle Toh, New Mexico

Freshman, Singapore/British International School Phuket

  • Against New Mexico State, the freshman tallied a top finish in the 100 fly (55.0) and 200 fly (2:03.04), alongside her contributions to the first-place 200 medley relay (1:45.07) and 400 free relay (3:29.19).
  • Tallied 36 points in the Lobos’ 194-106 victory against New Mexico State.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, San Diego State

Sophomore, Tijuana, Mexico

  • Set pool and San Diego State program record in the 3-meter dive with a score of 383.03. The performance placed the sophomore atop the podium in the dual against USD.
  • Posted a school-best 327.15 in the 1-meter dive. The score, the top in the MW this week, gave Lechuga Gonzalez a first-place finish in the dive.

2019-20 Mountain West Swimming and Diving Players of the Week

Swimmer of the Week Diver of the Week 
Oct. 1 – Andressa Cholodovskis, Sr., Nevada Oct. 1 – Karla Contreras, Jr., Wyoming
Oct. 8 – Sefilina Maile, Fr., Air Force Oct. 8 – Gabby Peltier, Fr., Air Force
Oct. 15 – Klara Thormalm, So., San Diego State Oct. 15 – Marti Erlam, Fr., Boise State
Oct. 22 – Robin Pinger, Sr., Boise State

Courtney Vincent, Sr., San Diego State

 Oct. 22 – Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, So., San Diego State
Oct. 29 – Wiktoria Samula, So., Nevada Oct. 29 – Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez, So., Nevada
Nov. 5 – Donna dePolo, Jr., Nevada Nov. 5 – Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez, So., Nevada
Nov. 12 – Sefilina Maile, Fr., Air Force Nov. 12 – Melissa Mirafuentes, Fr., Wyoming
Nov. 26 – Morganne McKennan, Sr., San Diego State Nov. 26 – Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, So., San Diego State
Dec. 10 – No Selection Dec. 10 – No Selection
Jan. 14 – Katelyn Blattner, Jr., Wyoming Jan. 14 – Skylar Williams, Jr., Colorado State
Jan. 21 – Phoebe Brown, So., Wyoming Jan. 21 – Melissa Mirafuentes, Fr., Wyoming
Jan. 28 – Nicholle Toh, Fr., New Mexico Jan. 28 – Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, So., San Diego State

