UMBC, Maine Claim Weekly America East Awards

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – #AESD programs wrapped up their regular season competition this past weekend. The 2020 America East Swimming and Diving Championship will be held again at WPI in Worcester, Mass from February 13-16. Check out Championship Central for more info on the 2020 America East Swimming and Diving Championship.

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Valentina Rengifo, Maine – Fr., Distance/Fly, Rochester Hills, MI

Won the 500 yard freestyle against UNH with a time of 5:13.84. Also placed second in the 200 fly with a time of 2:08.79.

Against Providence the freshman took first place in both the 200 meter butterfly (2:26.45) and the 200 meter IM (2:25.61) while placing third place in the 100 meter butteerly with a time of 1:07.14.

This is Rengifo’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Kai Wisner, UMBC – Jr., Distance, Syracuse, N.Y.

Won the 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 9:29.39. Wisner is undefeated in dual meet competition in the 1000 since a season-opening second place finish versus Navy.

Also placed second in the 500 yard freestyle, with a time of 4:38.36.

This is Wisner’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

PhilAnn Dixon, Maine – So., Diving, Wallingford, PA

Won the 1-meter event against Providence, setting a new school-record with a score of 272.17.

Dixon also took home first place in the second of two 1-meter competitions on the day, this time winning with a score of 264.00.

Also won the 1-meter event against UNH with a score of 249.90.

This is Dixon’s second #AESD Diver of the Week award this season.

Male Diver of the Week

Ben Parker, UMBC – Sr., Diving, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Took second in the 3-meter event with a score of 307.13

Placed sixth in the 1-meter event with a score of 237.53.

This is Parker’s fourth #AESD Diver of the Week award this season.

Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 16 – Female Swimmer: Michal Liberman, Stony Brook; Male Swimmer: Tiago Asakawa, UMBC; Female Diver: Mia Sclar, Stony Brook; Male Diver: Ben Parker, UMBC

Oct. 23 – Female Swimmer: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ross Bernstein, Binghamton; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Ryan Cohn, Binghamton

Oct. 30 – Co-Female Swimmer: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire; Co-Female Swimmer: Reagan MacDonald, Stony Brook; Female Diver: Sophia Howard, Binghamton; Male Diver: Ryan Cohn, Binghamton

Nov. 6 – Female Swimmer: Natalija Marin, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont

Nov. 13 – Female Swimmer: Emma Blair, Maine; Co-Male Swimmer: Justin Meyn, Binghamton; Co-Male Swimmer: Andy Sprague, Maine; Female Diver: PhilAnn Dixon, Maine; Male Diver: Chris Egan, Binghamton

Nov. 20 – Female Swimmer: Michal Liberman, Stony Brook; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Will Henrickson

Nov. 26 – Female Swimmer: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ryan Board, Binghamton; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Chris Egan, Binghamton

Dec. 3 – Female Swimmer: Sydney Atendido, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Tyler Meyers, Binghamton

Dec. 9 – Female Swimmer: Michal Liberman, Stony Brook; Male Swimmer: Jack Sheehan, VMI; Female Diver: Calle Biles, VMI; Male Diver: Bridger Thurston, VMI

Jan. 7 – Female Swimmer: Sotiria Neofytou, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Ben Parker, UMBC

Jan. 14 – Female Swimmer: Mina Poppas, Vermont; Male Swimmer: Jack Sheehan, VMI

Jan. 22 – Female Swimmer: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Liam Blair, Maine; Female Diver: Amanda McGraw, Binghamton; Male Diver: Ben Parker, UMBC

Jan. 28 – Female Swimmer: Valentina Rengifo, Maine; Male Swimmer: Kai Wisner, UMBC; Female Diver: PhilAnn Dixon, Maine; Male Diver: Ben Parker, UMBC

About America East: The America East provides its member schools and their athletic programs a platform upon which student-athletes can achieve both collegiate and life success through the promotion and nurturing of athletic excellence, academic achievement and leadership, on and off the field.