Stewart, Gillilan Named ACC Men’s & Women’s Swimmer Of The Week

Courtesy: ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Coleman Stewart has been named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and North Carolina’s Fabian Stepinski has been tabbed Diver of the Week. Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillilan has been selected as the Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and teammate Erin Isola has been named Diver of the Week.
A senior from York, Pennsylvania, Stewart was key the win over No. 17 Virginia. The Wolfpack swimmer won each event he competed, taking first in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. The honor is the second this season for Stewart.
Stepinski shined on the boards against Virginia. The freshman from Zurich, Switzerland, swept the springboard events, scoring a 377.70 in the 1-meter competition and a 339.23 in the 3-meter event.
Swimming against No. 7 Ohio State, Akron and Iowa, Gillilan helped Notre Dame to a first-place finish at the Shamrock Invitational. A freshman from Fort Collins, Colorado, the Fighting Irish swimmer won eight of the nine events she competed. Gillilan was also part of the second-place 800 free relay team and earned her third ACC Swimmer of the Week nod.
Isola had a strong showing on the boards for Notre Dame at the Shamrock Invitational. Hailing from Allegan, Michigan, the senior diver won the 3-meter competition with a score of 301.95 and placed third in the 1-meter event with a score of 294.05.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Oct. 8 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Vladimir Stefanik, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Oct. 29 – Coleman Stewart, Sr., NC State
Nov. 5 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech
Nov. 12 – Miles Williams, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 7 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt
Jan. 14 – Nicolas Albiero, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Blake Manoff, So., Virginia Tech
Jan. 28 – Coleman Stewart, Sr., NC State
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 8 – Austin Flaute, So., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Joshua Davidson, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Joshua Davidson, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Noah Zawadzki, So., Virginia Tech
Nov. 5 – Daniel Pinto, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 12 – Nathaniel Hernandez, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Nathaniel Hernandez, Sr., Duke
Jan. 7 – Walker Creedon, So., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Daniel Pinto, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Noah Zawadzki, So., Virginia Tech
Jan. 28 – Fabian Stepinski, Fr., North Carolina
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Zorry Mason, So., Miami
Oct. 8 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Oct. 15 – Grace Oglesby, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 22 – Aryanna Fernandes, So., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame
Nov. 5 – Abbie Dolan, Sr., Notre Dame
Nov. 12 – Alyssa Marsh, Sr., Duke
Nov. 26 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Jan. 7 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame
Jan. 21 – Makayla Sargent, Sr., NC State
Jan. 28 – Coleen Gillilan, Fr., Notre Dame
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Fr., Miami
Oct. 8 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 15 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 22 – Molly Carlson, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 29 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Nov. 5 – Michaela Sliney, Sr., Louisville
Nov. 12 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State
Nov. 26 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 7 – Sydney Dusel, Sr., Virginia
Jan. 14 – Molly Fears, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 21 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 28 – Erin Isola, Sr., Notre Dame
Leave a Reply