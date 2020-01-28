Stewart, Gillilan Named ACC Men’s & Women’s Swimmer Of The Week

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Coleman Stewart has been named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and North Carolina’s Fabian Stepinski has been tabbed Diver of the Week. Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillilan has been selected as the Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and teammate Erin Isola has been named Diver of the Week.

A senior from York, Pennsylvania, Stewart was key the win over No. 17 Virginia. The Wolfpack swimmer won each event he competed, taking first in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. The honor is the second this season for Stewart.

Stepinski shined on the boards against Virginia. The freshman from Zurich, Switzerland, swept the springboard events, scoring a 377.70 in the 1-meter competition and a 339.23 in the 3-meter event.

Swimming against No. 7 Ohio State, Akron and Iowa, Gillilan helped Notre Dame to a first-place finish at the Shamrock Invitational. A freshman from Fort Collins, Colorado, the Fighting Irish swimmer won eight of the nine events she competed. Gillilan was also part of the second-place 800 free relay team and earned her third ACC Swimmer of the Week nod.

Isola had a strong showing on the boards for Notre Dame at the Shamrock Invitational. Hailing from Allegan, Michigan, the senior diver won the 3-meter competition with a score of 301.95 and placed third in the 1-meter event with a score of 294.05.

