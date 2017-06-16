Three more Germans qualified for World Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials
- Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
- LCM
- Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin
- Event Site
- Schedule
- Start lists
- Results
- Live timing
Philip Heintz set a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. And then he improved the record to 1:55,76 in the final. What a day for the 26-year old swimmer! He now is the number one in the world in this season.
Damian Wierling was the fastest German man in the 50m freestyle today in Berlin and made it into the team with 22,15 seconds in prelims and 22,06 in the final, he cracked the qualifying standards for the U23 (born 1995 or later). And Germany added long distance specialist and Olympian Florian Wellbrock to the team: He clocked first in the 1500m freestyle in 15:01,34 and also hit the nomination time for the “youngsters”.
The women’s 200m freestyle gold medal went to 15-year old Isabel Gose. She won her first LC German national title in 1:58,86, a new personal best time and she comes closer and closer to Franziska van Almsick’s age group record of 1:57,95. Van Almsick holds this record since 1993.
Jessica Steiger was successful yesterday in the 200m breaststroke with a new German record (2:25,00) and she also had the speed today for the win in the 50m sprint distance, she was clocked at 31,29.
Some Geman US athlete-students managed to win medals tonigth:
Fynn Minuth (University of South Carolina) grabbed the bronze medal in the 200m butterfly in 1:57,34.
Nadine Laemmler (Senior University of Missouri) and Johanna Roas (University of Denver) touched 2-3 in the 100 m backstroke: Laemmler in 1:00,56, followed by Roas in 1:00,71. Both were under the German nomination standard in prelims but did not reach the required time of 59,35 in the final.
All results:
Men’s 50 m freestyle, final
German record 00:21,81 Damian Wierling SG Essen 08.05.2016 Berlin
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 0:22,10/0:21,80
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 0:22,47/0:22,36
Damina Wierling is after Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle) the second qualifier for Budapest!
1. Damian Wierling 1996 SG Essen 0.69 00:22,06 Deutscher Meister 2017
2. Maximilian Oswald 1994 Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 0.69 00:22,44
3. Tim-Thorben Suck 1994 Potsdamer SV 0.65 00:22,83
4. Jonathan Berneburg 1998 SSG Saar Max Ritter 0.71 00:22,84
5. Marcus Günther 1997 Erfurter SSC 0.69 00:22,85
6. Robert Könneker 1986 SG Stadtwerke München 0.73 00:22,92
7. Christian Schade 1997 SG Frankfurt 0.73 00:23,02
8. Alexey Amosov 1994 SV Nikar Heidelberg 0.63
Men’s 200m IM, final
German record 01:56,59 Philip Heintz SV Nikar Heidelberg
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:59,77/1:58,85
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:00,22/1:59,62
And the Philip Heintz show continues with another German record in the 200 IM, incredibly fast 1:55,76 and a #1 World ranking.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Philip Heintz
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|1:55.76
|25.38 | 55.42 | 1:28.20 | 1:55.76
|5
|2.
|Jacob Heidtmann
|Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn
|2:00.72
|26.76 | 57.70 | 1:32.35 | 2:00.72
|7
|3.
|Kevin Wedel
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|2:00.99
|26.16 | 57.10 | 1:31.46 | 2:00.99
|3
|4.
|Ruben Reck
|W98 Hannover
|2:02.98
|25.96 | 58.15 | 1:33.59 | 2:02.98
|2
|5.
|Julius Flohr
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|2:03.11
|26.71 | 58.56 | 1:34.16 | 2:03.11
|6
|6.
|Johannes Hintze
|Potsdamer SV
|2:03.49
|26.58 | 58.37 | 1:34.74 | 2:03.49
|1
|7.
|Felix Ziemann
|Neckarsulmer Sport-Union
|2:04.49
|26.89 | 58.60 | 1:35.28 | 2:04.49
|8
|8.
|Henning Mühlleitner
|SV Schwäbisch Gmünd
|2:05.87
|27.30 | 59.46 | 1:37.55 | 2:05.87
Women’s 200 m freestyle, final
German record 01:55,68 Annika Lurz SV Würzburg 05 28.03.2007 Melbourne
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final:1:57,74/1:56,63
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:58,58/1:58,09
The youngest 2017 German Champion is Isabel Gose, 15 years old, student at the sports school in Potsdam and a very talented young lady. She is qualified for the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis and perhaps there is a possibility for a participation in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay in Hungary but the DSV (German Swimming Federation) will decide this later.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|1
|1.
|Isabel Marie Gose
|Potsdamer SV
|1:58.86
|28.24 | 59.21 | 1:29.81 | 1:58.86
|4
|2.
|Leonie Kullmann
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|1:58.89
|28.52 | 58.63 | 1:29.17 | 1:58.89
|3
|3.
|Sarah Köhler
|SG Frankfurt
|1:58.99
|28.47 | 58.83 | 1:29.32 | 1:58.99
|6
|4.
|Johanna Friedrich
|SC Magdeburg
|1:59.08
|28.78 | 59.02 | 1:29.51 | 1:59.08
|5
|5.
|Reva Foos
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|1:59.43
|28.56 | 59.03 | 1:29.37 | 1:59.43
|7
|6.
|Annika Bruhn
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|1:59.94
|28.48 | 58.41 | 1:29.44 | 1:59.94
|2
|7.
|Leonie Antonia Beck
|SV Würzburg 05
|2:00.76
|28.56 | 59.49 | 1:30.58 | 2:00.76
|8
|8.
|Marie Pietruschka
|SSG Leipzig
|2:01.27
|28.72 | 59.56 | 1:30.45 | 2:01.27
Men’s 200m butterfly, final
German record 01:56,24 Michael Groß EOSC Offenbach 28.06.1986 Hannover
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:56,72/1:56,03
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:57,28/1:56,69
David Thomasberger won the 50m butterfly yesterday and also was the fastest tonight swimming four lanes of butterfly: He took the win in 1:56,81, a personal best time.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|3
|1.
|David Thomasberger
|SV Halle / Saale
|1:56.81
|25.79 | 56.16 | 1:27.12 | 1:56.81
|4
|2.
|Alexander Kunert
|SV Gelnhausen
|1:57.12
|26.38 | 56.17 | 1:26.33 | 1:57.12
|5
|3.
|Fynn Minuth
|SG Bayer
|1:57.34
|26.45 | 55.94 | 1:26.30 | 1:57.34
|6
|4.
|Ramon Klenz
|Hamburger SC
|1:58.43
|26.60 | 56.78 | 1:26.97 | 1:58.43
|7
|5.
|Johannes Tesch
|SV Halle / Saale
|1:59.44
|26.03 | 56.30 | 1:28.09 | 1:59.44
|1
|6.
|Daniel Pinneker
|Neckarsulmer Sport-Union
|2:01.16
|26.84 | 57.76 | 1:29.19 | 2:01.16
|8
|7.
|Paulus Schön
|SC Chemnitz von 1892
|2:02.04
|26.96 | 57.74 | 1:29.69 | 2:02.04
|2
|8.
|Tobias Horn
|SSG Leipzig
|2:02.07
|26.64 | 57.22 | 1:29.44 | 2:02.07
Women’s 100 m backstroke, final
German record 00:59,77 Daniela Samulski SG Essen 27.07.2009 Rom
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final:1:00,89/59,35
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:00,61/1:00,31
Lisa Graf touched first for the gold medal in 1:00,37.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|3
|1.
|Lisa Graf
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|1:00.37
|29.83 | 1:00.37
|5
|2.
|Nadine Laemmler
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|1:00.56
|29.48 | 1:00.56
|2
|3.
|Laura Riedemann
|SV Halle / Saale
|1:00.71
|29.93 | 1:00.71
|4
|3.
|Johanna Roas
|SG Stadtwerke München
|1:00.71
|29.53 | 1:00.71
|6
|5.
|Jenny Mensing
|SC Wiesbaden 1911
|1:00.97
|29.74 | 1:00.97
|7
|6.
|Maxine Wolters
|SG-Bille Hamburg
|1:01.24
|29.71 | 1:01.24
|8
|7.
|Sonnele Öztürk
|Wasserfreunde Spandau 04
|1:01.85
|29.99 | 1:01.85
|1
|8.
|Selina Hocke
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|1:02.68
Men’s 1500 m freestyle, fastest heat
German record in 14:50,36, Jörg Hoffmann, 13.01.1991 Perth
Qualification times, open class, fastest heats: 14:55,40 , U23: 15:12,79
Florian Wellbrock stayed under the U23 standard and will compete at the 2017 World championships.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Florian Wellbrock
|SC Magdeburg
|15:01.34
|28.09 | 58.63 | 1:29.45 | 1:59.97 | 2:30.57 | 3:01.33 | 3:32.02 | 4:02.43 | 4:32.81 | 5:03.33 | 5:33.83 | 6:04.13 | 6:33.89 | 7:03.38 | 7:33.03 | 8:02.83 | 8:32.84 | 9:02.95 | 9:32.68 | 10:02.88 | 10:32.70 | 11:02.66 | 11:32.63 | 12:02.84 | 12:33.00 | 13:03.15 | 13:33.27 | 14:03.29 | 14:33.09 | 15:01.34
|5
|2.
|Sören Meißner
|SV Würzburg 05
|15:03.66
|28.11 | 58.84 | 1:29.73 | 2:00.46 | 2:31.04 | 3:01.69 | 3:32.39 | 4:02.97 | 4:33.21 | 5:03.69 | 5:34.19 | 6:04.59 | 6:34.56 | 7:04.10 | 7:33.74 | 8:03.55 | 8:33.28 | 9:03.38 | 9:33.47 | 10:03.39 | 10:33.57 | 11:03.88 | 11:33.97 | 12:04.10 | 12:34.26 | 13:04.31 | 13:34.68 | 14:04.77 | 14:35.21 | 15:03.66
|3
|3.
|Ruwen Straub
|SV Würzburg 05
|15:05.59
|28.39 | 58.87 | 1:29.68 | 2:00.63 | 2:31.13 | 3:01.72 | 3:32.40 | 4:03.02 | 4:33.49 | 5:03.95 | 5:34.40 | 6:04.97 | 6:35.08 | 7:04.93 | 7:34.68 | 8:04.76 | 8:34.68 | 9:05.07 | 9:27.29 | 10:05.34 | 10:25.79 | 11:05.43 | 11:35.41 | 12:05.73 | 12:35.74 | 13:06.03 | 13:24.87 | 14:06.50 | 14:26.40 | 15:05.59
|1
|4.
|Paul Nitschke
|SC Magdeburg
|15:13.15
|28.38 | 59.77 | 1:31.15 | 2:02.51 | 2:34.26 | 3:05.82 | 3:37.71 | 4:09.34 | 4:41.19 | 5:12.49 | 5:44.23 | 6:15.72 | 6:47.70 | 7:19.25 | 7:51.04 | 8:22.12 | 8:53.70 | 9:24.71 | 9:56.59 | 10:28.02 | 10:59.63 | 11:31.05 | 12:02.98 | 12:34.30 | 13:06.03 | 13:37.51 | 14:09.64 | 14:41.09 | 15:13.15
|6
|5.
|Fabian Heitkemper
|TPSK 1925
|15:15.18
|28.39 | 59.06 | 1:30.09 | 2:01.04 | 2:32.26 | 3:03.26 | 3:34.51 | 4:05.75 | 4:36.93 | 5:08.59 | 5:39.88 | 6:11.45 | 6:43.07 | 7:14.82 | 7:46.63 | 8:19.03 | 8:51.02 | 9:23.06 | 9:55.20 | 10:27.52 | 10:59.90 | 11:31.94 | 12:03.90 | 12:36.11 | 13:08.20 | 13:40.46 | 14:12.12 | 14:44.03 | 15:15.18
|9
|6.
|Niklas Frach
|TV Wetzlar
|14:44.81
|28.40 | 59.34 | 1:30.53 | 2:02.39 | 2:34.14 | 3:06.21 | 3:38.28 | 4:10.52 | 4:42.59 | 5:14.59 | 5:46.32 | 6:18.37 | 6:50.05 | 7:22.06 | 7:53.57 | 8:25.17 | 8:56.58 | 9:28.23 | 9:59.80 | 10:31.69 | 11:02.91 | 11:34.42 | 12:05.78 | 12:37.57 | 13:09.34 | 13:41.49 | 14:13.26 | 14:44.81
|2
|7.
|Christian Keber
|SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz
|14:47.21
|29.00 | 1:00.73 | 1:32.87 | 2:04.54 | 2:36.64 | 3:08.42 | 3:40.26 | 4:12.26 | 4:43.82 | 5:15.42 | 5:47.52 | 6:19.27 | 6:50.89 | 7:22.68 | 7:54.35 | 8:25.89 | 8:57.65 | 9:29.35 | 10:01.03 | 10:32.85 | 11:04.50 | 11:36.32 | 12:08.02 | 12:39.80 | 13:11.71 | 13:43.57 | 14:15.49 | 14:47.21
|7
|8.
|Arti Krasniqi
|Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn
|14:56.18
|27.98 | 58.47 | 1:29.91 | 2:01.23 | 2:32.76 | 3:04.13 | 3:35.99 | 4:08.42 | 4:40.11 | 5:12.50 | 5:44.82 | 6:17.27 | 6:49.83 | 7:22.40 | 7:55.00 | 8:27.66 | 9:00.20 | 9:32.15 | 10:04.85 | 10:37.38 | 11:09.89 | 11:41.53 | 12:14.49 | 12:46.78 | 13:19.28 | 13:51.11 | 14:23.96 | 14:56.18
|0
|9.
|Aaron Schmidt
|SG Neuss
|15:00.18
|28.79 | 1:00.51 | 1:32.55 | 2:04.12 | 2:36.85 | 3:08.47 | 3:40.29 | 4:12.14 | 4:44.57 | 5:16.41 | 5:49.09 | 6:21.13 | 6:53.56 | 7:25.62 | 7:57.81 | 8:30.03 | 9:02.78 | 9:35.03 | 10:07.53 | 10:40.12 | 11:13.37 | 11:45.25 | 12:18.43 | 12:50.54 | 13:22.85 | 13:55.62 | 14:28.06 | 15:00.18
|8
|10.
|Patrick Lattwein
|SSG Saar Max Ritter
|15:01.86
|29.12 | 1:00.42 | 1:32.08 | 2:03.87 | 2:35.41 | 3:07.00 | 3:38.80 | 4:10.68 | 4:42.81 | 5:14.97 | 5:47.60 | 6:20.18 | 6:53.03 | 7:25.52 | 7:58.12 | 8:30.38 | 9:02.82 | 9:35.21 | 10:07.40 | 10:39.69 | 11:12.12 | 11:44.71 | 12:17.33 | 12:49.98 | 13:23.07 | 13:56.22 | 14:29.27 | 15:01.86
Women’s 50 m breaststroke, final
German record 00:30,77 Dorothea Brandt SG Essen 02.05.2014 Berlin
(not possible to qualify for World Championships because 50m breaststroke are not an Olympic event)
The new German record holder in the 200m breaststroke (2:25,00), Jessica Steiger, also won the sprint distance and she will compete also in the 100m distance.
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|3
|1.
|Jessica Steiger
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|31.29
|5
|2.
|Vanessa Grimberg
|SV Region Stuttgart
|31.83
|4
|3.
|Alice Ruhnau
|SG Essen
|31.92
|6
|4.
|Anna Elendt
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|31.96
|2
|5.
|Laura Kelsch
|SC Magdeburg
|32.59
|7
|6.
|Michelle Pschuk
|SG Ruhr
|32.71
|1
|7.
|Michelle Lambert
|SG Essen
|32.93
|8
|8.
|Zoe Vogelmann
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|32.98
Men’s 50m backstroke, final
German record: 00:24,59 Helge Meeuw SG Frankfurt 01.08.2009 Rome
(not possible to qualify for World Championships because 50m breaststroke are not an Olympic event)
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Marek Ulrich
|SV Halle / Saale
|24.88
|3
|2.
|Carl Louis Schwarz
|Potsdamer SV
|25.45
|5
|3.
|Ole Braunschweig
|SG Neukölln Berlin
|25.62
|6
|4.
|Jan-Philip Glania
|SG Frankfurt
|25.72
|7
|5.
|Michael Schäffner
|SC DHfK Leipzig
|25.76
|1
|6.
|Anton Willi Müller
|Potsdamer SV
|25.84
|2
|7.
|Andreas Wiesner
|SG Stadtwerke München
|26.19
|8
|8.
|Felix Wolf
|Potsdamer SV
|26.30
