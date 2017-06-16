Three more Germans qualified for World Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Philip Heintz set a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. And then he improved the record to 1:55,76 in the final. What a day for the 26-year old swimmer! He now is the number one in the world in this season.

Damian Wierling was the fastest German man in the 50m freestyle today in Berlin and made it into the team with 22,15 seconds in prelims and 22,06 in the final, he cracked the qualifying standards for the U23 (born 1995 or later). And Germany added long distance specialist and Olympian Florian Wellbrock to the team: He clocked first in the 1500m freestyle in 15:01,34 and also hit the nomination time for the “youngsters”.

The women’s 200m freestyle gold medal went to 15-year old Isabel Gose. She won her first LC German national title in 1:58,86, a new personal best time and she comes closer and closer to Franziska van Almsick’s age group record of 1:57,95. Van Almsick holds this record since 1993.

Jessica Steiger was successful yesterday in the 200m breaststroke with a new German record (2:25,00) and she also had the speed today for the win in the 50m sprint distance, she was clocked at 31,29.

Some Geman US athlete-students managed to win medals tonigth:

Fynn Minuth (University of South Carolina) grabbed the bronze medal in the 200m butterfly in 1:57,34.

Nadine Laemmler (Senior University of Missouri) and Johanna Roas (University of Denver) touched 2-3 in the 100 m backstroke: Laemmler in 1:00,56, followed by Roas in 1:00,71. Both were under the German nomination standard in prelims but did not reach the required time of 59,35 in the final.

All results:

Men’s 50 m freestyle, final

German record 00:21,81 Damian Wierling SG Essen 08.05.2016 Berlin

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 0:22,10/0:21,80

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 0:22,47/0:22,36

Damina Wierling is after Poul Zellmann (400m freestyle) the second qualifier for Budapest!

1. Damian Wierling 1996 SG Essen 0.69 00:22,06 Deutscher Meister 2017

2. Maximilian Oswald 1994 Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 0.69 00:22,44

3. Tim-Thorben Suck 1994 Potsdamer SV 0.65 00:22,83

4. Jonathan Berneburg 1998 SSG Saar Max Ritter 0.71 00:22,84

5. Marcus Günther 1997 Erfurter SSC 0.69 00:22,85

6. Robert Könneker 1986 SG Stadtwerke München 0.73 00:22,92

7. Christian Schade 1997 SG Frankfurt 0.73 00:23,02

8. Alexey Amosov 1994 SV Nikar Heidelberg 0.63

Men’s 200m IM, final

German record 01:56,59 Philip Heintz SV Nikar Heidelberg

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:59,77/1:58,85

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:00,22/1:59,62

And the Philip Heintz show continues with another German record in the 200 IM, incredibly fast 1:55,76 and a #1 World ranking.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Philip Heintz SV Nikar Heidelberg 1:55.76 25.38 | 55.42 | 1:28.20 | 1:55.76 5 2. Jacob Heidtmann Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 2:00.72 26.76 | 57.70 | 1:32.35 | 2:00.72 7 3. Kevin Wedel SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 2:00.99 26.16 | 57.10 | 1:31.46 | 2:00.99 3 4. Ruben Reck W98 Hannover 2:02.98 25.96 | 58.15 | 1:33.59 | 2:02.98 2 5. Julius Flohr DSW 1912 Darmstadt 2:03.11 26.71 | 58.56 | 1:34.16 | 2:03.11 6 6. Johannes Hintze Potsdamer SV 2:03.49 26.58 | 58.37 | 1:34.74 | 2:03.49 1 7. Felix Ziemann Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 2:04.49 26.89 | 58.60 | 1:35.28 | 2:04.49 8 8. Henning Mühlleitner SV Schwäbisch Gmünd 2:05.87 27.30 | 59.46 | 1:37.55 | 2:05.87

Women’s 200 m freestyle, final

German record 01:55,68 Annika Lurz SV Würzburg 05 28.03.2007 Melbourne

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final:1:57,74/1:56,63

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:58,58/1:58,09

The youngest 2017 German Champion is Isabel Gose, 15 years old, student at the sports school in Potsdam and a very talented young lady. She is qualified for the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis and perhaps there is a possibility for a participation in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay in Hungary but the DSV (German Swimming Federation) will decide this later.

Lane Place Name Club Time 1 1. Isabel Marie Gose Potsdamer SV 1:58.86 28.24 | 59.21 | 1:29.81 | 1:58.86 4 2. Leonie Kullmann SG Neukölln Berlin 1:58.89 28.52 | 58.63 | 1:29.17 | 1:58.89 3 3. Sarah Köhler SG Frankfurt 1:58.99 28.47 | 58.83 | 1:29.32 | 1:58.99 6 4. Johanna Friedrich SC Magdeburg 1:59.08 28.78 | 59.02 | 1:29.51 | 1:59.08 5 5. Reva Foos DSW 1912 Darmstadt 1:59.43 28.56 | 59.03 | 1:29.37 | 1:59.43 7 6. Annika Bruhn SSG Saar Max Ritter 1:59.94 28.48 | 58.41 | 1:29.44 | 1:59.94 2 7. Leonie Antonia Beck SV Würzburg 05 2:00.76 28.56 | 59.49 | 1:30.58 | 2:00.76 8 8. Marie Pietruschka SSG Leipzig 2:01.27 28.72 | 59.56 | 1:30.45 | 2:01.27

Men’s 200m butterfly, final

German record 01:56,24 Michael Groß EOSC Offenbach 28.06.1986 Hannover

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 1:56,72/1:56,03

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:57,28/1:56,69

David Thomasberger won the 50m butterfly yesterday and also was the fastest tonight swimming four lanes of butterfly: He took the win in 1:56,81, a personal best time.

Lane Place Name Club Time 3 1. David Thomasberger SV Halle / Saale 1:56.81 25.79 | 56.16 | 1:27.12 | 1:56.81 4 2. Alexander Kunert SV Gelnhausen 1:57.12 26.38 | 56.17 | 1:26.33 | 1:57.12 5 3. Fynn Minuth SG Bayer 1:57.34 26.45 | 55.94 | 1:26.30 | 1:57.34 6 4. Ramon Klenz Hamburger SC 1:58.43 26.60 | 56.78 | 1:26.97 | 1:58.43 7 5. Johannes Tesch SV Halle / Saale 1:59.44 26.03 | 56.30 | 1:28.09 | 1:59.44 1 6. Daniel Pinneker Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 2:01.16 26.84 | 57.76 | 1:29.19 | 2:01.16 8 7. Paulus Schön SC Chemnitz von 1892 2:02.04 26.96 | 57.74 | 1:29.69 | 2:02.04 2 8. Tobias Horn SSG Leipzig 2:02.07 26.64 | 57.22 | 1:29.44 | 2:02.07

Women’s 100 m backstroke, final

German record 00:59,77 Daniela Samulski SG Essen 27.07.2009 Rom

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final:1:00,89/59,35

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 1:00,61/1:00,31

Lisa Graf touched first for the gold medal in 1:00,37.

Lane Place Name Club Time 3 1. Lisa Graf SG Neukölln Berlin 1:00.37 29.83 | 1:00.37 5 2. Nadine Laemmler SV Nikar Heidelberg 1:00.56 29.48 | 1:00.56 2 3. Laura Riedemann SV Halle / Saale 1:00.71 29.93 | 1:00.71 4 3. Johanna Roas SG Stadtwerke München 1:00.71 29.53 | 1:00.71 6 5. Jenny Mensing SC Wiesbaden 1911 1:00.97 29.74 | 1:00.97 7 6. Maxine Wolters SG-Bille Hamburg 1:01.24 29.71 | 1:01.24 8 7. Sonnele Öztürk Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 1:01.85 29.99 | 1:01.85 1 8. Selina Hocke SV Nikar Heidelberg 1:02.68

Men’s 1500 m freestyle, fastest heat

German record in 14:50,36, Jörg Hoffmann, 13.01.1991 Perth

Qualification times, open class, fastest heats: 14:55,40 , U23: 15:12,79

Florian Wellbrock stayed under the U23 standard and will compete at the 2017 World championships.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Florian Wellbrock SC Magdeburg 15:01.34 28.09 | 58.63 | 1:29.45 | 1:59.97 | 2:30.57 | 3:01.33 | 3:32.02 | 4:02.43 | 4:32.81 | 5:03.33 | 5:33.83 | 6:04.13 | 6:33.89 | 7:03.38 | 7:33.03 | 8:02.83 | 8:32.84 | 9:02.95 | 9:32.68 | 10:02.88 | 10:32.70 | 11:02.66 | 11:32.63 | 12:02.84 | 12:33.00 | 13:03.15 | 13:33.27 | 14:03.29 | 14:33.09 | 15:01.34 5 2. Sören Meißner SV Würzburg 05 15:03.66 28.11 | 58.84 | 1:29.73 | 2:00.46 | 2:31.04 | 3:01.69 | 3:32.39 | 4:02.97 | 4:33.21 | 5:03.69 | 5:34.19 | 6:04.59 | 6:34.56 | 7:04.10 | 7:33.74 | 8:03.55 | 8:33.28 | 9:03.38 | 9:33.47 | 10:03.39 | 10:33.57 | 11:03.88 | 11:33.97 | 12:04.10 | 12:34.26 | 13:04.31 | 13:34.68 | 14:04.77 | 14:35.21 | 15:03.66 3 3. Ruwen Straub SV Würzburg 05 15:05.59 28.39 | 58.87 | 1:29.68 | 2:00.63 | 2:31.13 | 3:01.72 | 3:32.40 | 4:03.02 | 4:33.49 | 5:03.95 | 5:34.40 | 6:04.97 | 6:35.08 | 7:04.93 | 7:34.68 | 8:04.76 | 8:34.68 | 9:05.07 | 9:27.29 | 10:05.34 | 10:25.79 | 11:05.43 | 11:35.41 | 12:05.73 | 12:35.74 | 13:06.03 | 13:24.87 | 14:06.50 | 14:26.40 | 15:05.59 1 4. Paul Nitschke SC Magdeburg 15:13.15 28.38 | 59.77 | 1:31.15 | 2:02.51 | 2:34.26 | 3:05.82 | 3:37.71 | 4:09.34 | 4:41.19 | 5:12.49 | 5:44.23 | 6:15.72 | 6:47.70 | 7:19.25 | 7:51.04 | 8:22.12 | 8:53.70 | 9:24.71 | 9:56.59 | 10:28.02 | 10:59.63 | 11:31.05 | 12:02.98 | 12:34.30 | 13:06.03 | 13:37.51 | 14:09.64 | 14:41.09 | 15:13.15 6 5. Fabian Heitkemper TPSK 1925 15:15.18 28.39 | 59.06 | 1:30.09 | 2:01.04 | 2:32.26 | 3:03.26 | 3:34.51 | 4:05.75 | 4:36.93 | 5:08.59 | 5:39.88 | 6:11.45 | 6:43.07 | 7:14.82 | 7:46.63 | 8:19.03 | 8:51.02 | 9:23.06 | 9:55.20 | 10:27.52 | 10:59.90 | 11:31.94 | 12:03.90 | 12:36.11 | 13:08.20 | 13:40.46 | 14:12.12 | 14:44.03 | 15:15.18 9 6. Niklas Frach TV Wetzlar 14:44.81 28.40 | 59.34 | 1:30.53 | 2:02.39 | 2:34.14 | 3:06.21 | 3:38.28 | 4:10.52 | 4:42.59 | 5:14.59 | 5:46.32 | 6:18.37 | 6:50.05 | 7:22.06 | 7:53.57 | 8:25.17 | 8:56.58 | 9:28.23 | 9:59.80 | 10:31.69 | 11:02.91 | 11:34.42 | 12:05.78 | 12:37.57 | 13:09.34 | 13:41.49 | 14:13.26 | 14:44.81 2 7. Christian Keber SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 14:47.21 29.00 | 1:00.73 | 1:32.87 | 2:04.54 | 2:36.64 | 3:08.42 | 3:40.26 | 4:12.26 | 4:43.82 | 5:15.42 | 5:47.52 | 6:19.27 | 6:50.89 | 7:22.68 | 7:54.35 | 8:25.89 | 8:57.65 | 9:29.35 | 10:01.03 | 10:32.85 | 11:04.50 | 11:36.32 | 12:08.02 | 12:39.80 | 13:11.71 | 13:43.57 | 14:15.49 | 14:47.21 7 8. Arti Krasniqi Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn 14:56.18 27.98 | 58.47 | 1:29.91 | 2:01.23 | 2:32.76 | 3:04.13 | 3:35.99 | 4:08.42 | 4:40.11 | 5:12.50 | 5:44.82 | 6:17.27 | 6:49.83 | 7:22.40 | 7:55.00 | 8:27.66 | 9:00.20 | 9:32.15 | 10:04.85 | 10:37.38 | 11:09.89 | 11:41.53 | 12:14.49 | 12:46.78 | 13:19.28 | 13:51.11 | 14:23.96 | 14:56.18 0 9. Aaron Schmidt SG Neuss 15:00.18 28.79 | 1:00.51 | 1:32.55 | 2:04.12 | 2:36.85 | 3:08.47 | 3:40.29 | 4:12.14 | 4:44.57 | 5:16.41 | 5:49.09 | 6:21.13 | 6:53.56 | 7:25.62 | 7:57.81 | 8:30.03 | 9:02.78 | 9:35.03 | 10:07.53 | 10:40.12 | 11:13.37 | 11:45.25 | 12:18.43 | 12:50.54 | 13:22.85 | 13:55.62 | 14:28.06 | 15:00.18 8 10. Patrick Lattwein SSG Saar Max Ritter 15:01.86 29.12 | 1:00.42 | 1:32.08 | 2:03.87 | 2:35.41 | 3:07.00 | 3:38.80 | 4:10.68 | 4:42.81 | 5:14.97 | 5:47.60 | 6:20.18 | 6:53.03 | 7:25.52 | 7:58.12 | 8:30.38 | 9:02.82 | 9:35.21 | 10:07.40 | 10:39.69 | 11:12.12 | 11:44.71 | 12:17.33 | 12:49.98 | 13:23.07 | 13:56.22 | 14:29.27 | 15:01.86

Women’s 50 m breaststroke, final

German record 00:30,77 Dorothea Brandt SG Essen 02.05.2014 Berlin

(not possible to qualify for World Championships because 50m breaststroke are not an Olympic event)

The new German record holder in the 200m breaststroke (2:25,00), Jessica Steiger, also won the sprint distance and she will compete also in the 100m distance.

Place Name Club Time 3 1. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 31.29 5 2. Vanessa Grimberg SV Region Stuttgart 31.83 4 3. Alice Ruhnau SG Essen 31.92 6 4. Anna Elendt DSW 1912 Darmstadt 31.96 2 5. Laura Kelsch SC Magdeburg 32.59 7 6. Michelle Pschuk SG Ruhr 32.71 1 7. Michelle Lambert SG Essen 32.93 8 8. Zoe Vogelmann SV Nikar Heidelberg 32.98

Men’s 50m backstroke, final

German record: 00:24,59 Helge Meeuw SG Frankfurt 01.08.2009 Rome

(not possible to qualify for World Championships because 50m breaststroke are not an Olympic event)