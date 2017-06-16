Appeal For Wright State Swimming & Diving

Wright State Swimming and Diving is one of the few programs in the country that can say they are represented at the biggest swimming events in the world! My brother, Mitchell Stover, competed at the Olympic Trials in 2016 and aspires to do so in 2020.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Online at: http://www.cscaa.org/savewrightstate

The CSCAA will process check payments at C/O Greg Lockard, CSCAA, Attn: Wright State Fund, PO Box 121, Essex Fells, NJ 07021.

His goal is to make the Olympics while representing Wright State University, becoming a role model for younger swimmers to follow in his footsteps. However, his goals and dreams cannot be reached if the team is cut this upcoming season. Donating to keep the Wright State Swimming teams will not only help my brother achieve his goals and dreams, but help to bring awareness to Wright State and the sport of Swimming.

Please donate to save the Legacy of Wright State Swimming and Diving!

Press Release courtesy of Matt Stover.