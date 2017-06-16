Philip Heintz blasts World’s #1 200 IM on day 2,German Championships

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Philip Heintz set a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. And then he improved the record to 1:55,76 in the final. What a day for the 26-year old swimmer!

He now is the number one in the world in this season:

Heintz has been the fastest German 200m IM swimmer SC und LC over the last years: He won gold at the 2013 SC European Championships, silver two years later and also silver at the 2016 SC World Championships. In 2014, he also was successful on a 50m course with a silver medal at the European Championships.

The 26-old finished sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200 IM in 1:57,48 and wasn’t satisfied with this result and thought about hanging up the speedos but fortunately he decided to continue his sports career until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Heintz said at the opening press conference on wednesday that he changed his training and swam less meters (5.500 instead of 7000 per training unit), but worked on his speed in practice with more sets in race pace.

Philip Heintz is a real “Mr. Sunshine”, he always smiles, is relaxed and in a good mood but he is a very focused athlete who concentrates on his races and he is experienced enough to work on the details with his coach Dr. Michael Spikermann. Heintz trains at the German federal training center in Heidelberg.