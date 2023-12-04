The Male Swimmers With The Fastest Four-Stroke 400 IM Add-Ups

Following up on the women’s article, it’s now time to take a look at the male swimmers with the fastest four-stroke add-up across the 100 fly, back, breast and free in long course meters.

Being elite in the 200 IM is not necessarily a prerequisite for being at the top of this list, but it is the case for the vast majority of swimmers.

In the women’s rankings, we saw the top five all hold some elite 200 IM pedigree, including world record holder Katinka Hosszu, #3 all-time Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and reigning world champion Kate Douglass holding spots 3-5, with 2022 World Championship silver medalist Kaylee McKeown and two-time European champion Anastasia Gorbenko ranking 1-2.

On the men’s side, things are a little more sprint-oriented, with two swimmers in the top four who have never seriously raced the 200 IM in major international competition. Additionally, four of the top five are American swimmers.

Taking the top spot, largely due to his elite breaststroke time, is Michael Andrew, who is the only swimmer to have made the World Championship final of all four stroke 50s (2019) and win a medal in three of them (2022).

He hasn’t found the same level of success over the 100-meter distance, but there’s been more than enough for him to rank #1 in this instance, led by his 58.14 100 breast PB that ranks #4 all-time and makes him the only swimmer inside the top 20 who is sub-1:00.

Andrew is also the third-fastest swimmer in the top 20 in the 100 fly (50.80) and near the top of the heap with a sound 53.40 100 back, with his final time coming out at 3:31.80.

Ranking #2, who many may have predicted would be #1, is the GOAT Michael Phelps, who is second-fastest in both the 100 fly (49.82) and 100 free (47.51), both only trailing Caeleb Dressel, who slots in at fourth.

Phelps’ final time is 3:32.88, while Dressel’s is 3:33.43, coming in behind the lone non-American in the top five, Thomas Ceccon.

Ceccon and Dressel are the two highly-ranked swimmers who don’t race the 200 IM frequently, but they’re both incredible elite in at least two strokes and cover their “weak” ones relatively well—Ceccon’s worst is breast, where he’s 1:02.51, while Dressel is 55.80 on back.

Of course, it helps that Ceccon holds the world record in the 100 back and Dressel holds the world record in the 100 fly and is within a tenth of it in the 100 free.

Rounding out the top five is Ryan Lochte, which is no surprise as he’s incredibly well-versed in all four strokes and is only hindered by the fact he focused on 200s (and the 400 IM) during his career.

Andrew, Phelps, Ceccon and Dressel are in a league of their own, all sub-3:33.5, while Lochte follows at 3:35.20 and then the next-fastest, Hugo Gonzalez, is another two seconds back.

The world’s greatest medley swimmer at present, Leon Marchand, finds himself on the outside looking in at 21st in the rankings, largely due to the fact he hasn’t raced any of the 100s seriously in long course meters since his emergence in recent years.

If you find a swimmer who is fast enough to have made the top 20 but is missing, let us know in the comments below.

MEN’S TOP 20 – 400 IM ADD-UP

Some other names missing from the list who might come as a surprise include Asian swimmers Kosuke Hagino, Wang Shun and Daiya Seto, who are all missing at least one of the stroke 100s based on our findings.

Hagino has a 2:36.51 add-up without a breaststroke time, while American Neil Walker (2:35.89) was also extremely elite across fly, back and free but was missing a 100 breast swim.

Other Notable Swimmers: