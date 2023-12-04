Futures Qualifier Alexandra Davis Signs With Illinois State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexandra Davis has announced her commitment to swim and study at Illinois State University next fall. Davis hails from Waxhaw, North Carolina, where she attends Cuthbertson High School and trains with Lifetime Swim North Carolina.

Davis will bring versatility to the Redbirds, as she swims events ranging from middle-distance freestyle to fly and backstroke. She competed at the Ocala Futures Championships in July, where she recorded her highest finish in the 100m backstroke at 38th (1:06.68).

Highlighting her short course season this spring was the Best of the South meet in March. There, she dropped nearly four seconds in the 200 freestyle (1:52.81) and a second in the 100 fly (56.97) to finish 22nd and 11th, respectively. She also established new best times in the 100 IM (1:00.61) and 200 backstroke (2:08.47).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.36

200 free – 1:52.81

100 back – 58.08

200 back – 2:08.47

100 fly – 56.97

200 fly – 2:10.40

Illinois State, located in Normal, Illinois, competes in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC). At the 2023 MVC Championships, the Redbirds finished 3rd with a total of 997 points. The team is currently led by interim head coach Sean Sullivan, who took over when former head coach Caitlin Hamilton made the move to Kentucky,

Davis is just inside of MVC-scoring range in the 200 free, where it took a 1:52.90 in prelims to advance to finals this year. The event was among the strongest for Illinois State last season, as Emma Feltzer took home the title with a 1:48.21 in finals. She was joined in the A-final by Mia Snow, who was disqualified. Both Snow and Feltzer will overlap with Davis for one season.

Davis will be joined by Amelia Murphy, Hope Westphal, Hailey Fris, Payton Dorman, and Avery Watson in Illinois State’s incoming class next fall.

