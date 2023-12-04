NC State Adds Butterflier Sophie Scadron For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Scadron has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at NC State University next fall. Scadron hails from Fairfax, Virginia, where she currently attends Fairfax High School and swims with the Mason Makos Swim Team.

“I’m so Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for NC State University and I’d like to thank everyone who’s supported me along the way! Go pack!❤️🐺 this has been my dream to swim for this school!”

Scadron is mainly a butterfly specialist, and currently owns a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 100-yard fly. She also does sprint to mid-distance freestyle with Futures cuts in the 50 and 100, as well as in the 200 fly. This summer she wrapped up her long course season at the Potomac Valley Senior Championships, where she hit a personal best time of 27.58 en route to a 7th-place finish in the 50m free.

Earlier in the year, Scadron secured the Virginia High School State Championship (6A) title in the 100 fly. She stopped the clock at 54.64 in finals, marking a new personal best by over half a second. She was also 4th in the 50 free, notching a best time of 23.70 in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 51.90

200 free – 1:52.66

100 fly – 54.64

200 fly – 2:04.60

The NC State women took 2nd as a team at the 2023 ACC Championships and 5th at the NCAA Division I Championship. The team is led by head coach Braden Holloway, who took the program over in 2011.

Current senior Abby Arens was the team’s top finisher in the 100 fly at ACCs with a 50.84 for 4th. Just behind her was Kylee Alons in 5th (50.93), while Sarah Watson picked up 16th (53.02). Arens leads the way again this season with a 51.59 at the NC State Invite, while freshman Miriam Sheehan is currently 2nd-fastest at 52.97.

NC State has a talented group coming in next fall including Erika Pelaez, Lisa Nystrand, Leah Shackley, Nell Cagle, Katya Ivanov, and Lily Christianson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.