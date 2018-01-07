Texas A&M Women Beat Texas A&M Men’s Record By 2 Seconds (VIDEO)

On December 29th, the official Twitter account of Texas A&M swimming Tweeted out that the team had broken the school record for changing the pool from 8 long-course-meters lanes to 20 short-course-yards lanes. With the participation of the entire men’s team, the feat was done in 1:08.38.

That record didn’t stand for long. Last week, the Texas A&M women pulled it off in 1:06. And they did one better – they took video to prove their prowess.

🚨 School Record Alert 🚨 50 Meter to 25 Yards Lane rope change: 1 min 8.38 sec#ProtectThe12 #HolidayTrainingFun 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/3e9UMXXVPi — Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) December 29, 2017

The Aggie women are the two-time defending SEC Conference Champions, and in 2017 they finished 3rd at NCAAs – the best finish in school history. The A&M women have finished in the top 4 at NCAAs in each of the last 5 seasons, and in the top 10 for 11-straight years.

While not an official NCAA event, the time is a new standard in the pool-change discipline. Besides women’s swimming, Texas A&M excels in engineering – the school ranked 16th among all college and university programs in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. The synergies and qualities of both of these standout programs can be seen in this accomplishment.

We don’t imagine that the men’s team will take this affront likely – nor will the rest of the country. With the attention brought by this new standard-bearer, and the resulting competitive spirit, we suspect that the bounds of this challenge will be pushed closer to the legendary 1-minute barrier in the future.