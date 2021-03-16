Texas Scratches Park and Scheinfeld, Oh and Calvillo Invited to NCAAs

Texas has scratched junior backstroker Jason Park and junior breaststroker Charlie Scheinfeld from their NCAA roster, bringing their athlete number for the meet down to 16. That gives them space for their four divers who qualified at their Zone meet over the weekend, since divers count for half of a roster spot.

Park was seeded 19th in the 200 back (1:41.14) and T-28th in the 100 back (46.32), while Scheinfeld was 31st in the 100 breast (52.35) and 44th in the 200 breast (1:55.97). Texas still has two men seeded to score in both backstrokes, while they have one in scoring position in both breaststrokes. Both Park and Scheinfeld were invited to the 2020 NCAAs, while Scheinfeld swam at 2019 NCAAs and scored in the 100 breast B-final while also swimming breast on both Longhorn medley relays. Sophomore Caspar Corbeau is seeded seventh in the 200 breast and 13th in the 100 breast for Texas.

The scratches came within 24 hours of their divers being invited, so two alternates were called up: Navy’s Micah Oh and Indiana’s Mikey Calvillo. Oh was on the alternate list with a 1:43.54 in the 200 fly, while Calvillo was the second alternate at the time of the scratches with his 15:01.89 in the 1650 free.

Oh is now the 33-seed in the 200 fly, while he is also eligible to swim the 200 IM, where he has a B-cut. He’s seeded 59th there with a 1:45.97. Calvillo, meanwhile, takes the 33-seed in the 1650 free, and he has B-cuts in the 400 IM and 500 free.

This is Oh’s first NCAA invite; he didn’t make Navy’s conference roster as a freshman but has made big strides as an upperclassman. Calvillo scored at 2019 NCAAs with a 10th-place finish in the 1650 free, while he was the 10-seed in the mile at the canceled 2020 NCAAs, so his invite could help Indiana in their team race if he can score again.