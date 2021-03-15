2021 Zone D: Texas Men & Women Add 4th Divers On Day 3 of Zones

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



Freshman Brendan McCourt qualified for NCAAs on the final day, bringing the Texas men to four divers and setting up roster decisions for head coach Eddie Reese.

McCourt joins Jordan Windle, Noah Duperre and Andrew Harness among the NCAA qualifying divers for the Texas men. With each diver counting for half a roster spot, McCourt and Harness are likely competing with a swimmer for the same spot on Texas’s 18-person NCAA team.

Windle and Duperre are locks. Windle will be in the hunt to win any or all of the three boards at NCAAs. He won two events to open the Zone meet and was second on 1-meter on the final day, 28 back of LSU’s Juan Hernandez. The freshman Duperre looks like an elite dive pickup – he was third in this tough Zone on all three boards, including 1-meter.

It was a very stratified zone – Windle and Hernandez accounted for the 1st and 2nd spots on all three boards. Duperre was third in every event, and Harness was fourth in every single event.

McCourt is qualified to compete in all three boards, but won’t earn NCAA reimbursement. It seems unlikely that finances come into the decision-making process when Texas is chasing a national title, but in a year of sharp budget cuts to swim/dive programs across the country, the reimbursement slots are that much more valuable in each Zone.

For the women, Paola Pineda won the platform event, adding a third NCAA event to her lineup. Her teammate Janie Boyle was second, booking her NCAA bid and bringing Texas to four women on the NCAA roster, too. (Bridget O’Neil will compete on both springboards and Jordan Skilken qualified on all three boards.

Missouri got two new qualifiers on the women’s side. Savana Trueb was sixth and Sarah Rousseau ninth to qualify on day 3.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Sarah Bacon, Minnesota 1m, 3m Paola Pineda, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Brooke Schultz, Arkansas 1m, 3m Janie Boyle, Texas Pl Aimee Wilson, Texas A&M 1m, 3m Abigail Knapton, Nebraska 1m, 3m, Pl Jordan Skilken, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Charlye Campbell, Texas A&M 1m, 3m Bridget O’Neil, Texas 1m, 3m Chase Farris, Houston Pl Savana Trueb, Missouri Pl Montserrat Lavenant, LSU 1m, 3m, Pl Anne Tuxen, LSU 3m, Pl Megan Phillip, Minnesota 1m Helle Tuxen, LSU Pl Sarah Rousseau, Missouri Pl Sara Troyer, Arkansas 1m, 3m Samantha Tamborski, Iowa 3m Chloe Ceyanes, Texas A&M 3m

Men Diver Events Jordan Windle, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Juan Hernandez, LSU 1m, 3m, Pl Noah Duperre, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Andrew Harness, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Jake Butler, Minnesota 3m Tazman Abramowicz, Wisconsin 1m, 3m, Pl Parker Hardigree, SMU 1m, 3m Thomas Stewart, Texas A&M 1m, Pl Peter Smithson, SMU 1m, 3m, Pl Takuto Endo, Missouri Pl Brendan McCourt, Texas 1m, 3m, Pl Carlo Lopez, Missouri 1m, 3m, Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.