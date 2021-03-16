Postponed European Junior C’ships Now Set for Italy

As with elite international events across all of sport, several key LEN competitions were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that also caused the 2020 Olympic Games to be postponed to 2021.

In May of this year, LEN announced that the multi-discipline European Aquatics Championships would be moved to the new dates of May 10th-23rd, 2021, remaining in Budapest, Hungary. You can see the specific breakdown of dates per aquatic discipline here.

The 2020 LEN European Junior Diving and European Junior Swimming Championships set for July of this year in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, respectively, were also officially postponed. Today, the LEN has revealed the new dates and locations for these Junior competitions.

The 47th edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships will now take place in Rome, Italy from July 6th – July 11th, while the European Junior Diving Championships will take place in Rijeka, Croatia from June 22nd – June 27th.

The 2019 edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships saw this year’s host nation of Italy finish in 3rd place in the overall medal table, collecting 7 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze for a total hardware haul of 16. That result fell just one medal shy of runner-up Germany, who raced its way to 17, while both nations were dominated by the overall medal leader of Russia who produced 36 medals total