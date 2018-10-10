Texas Men, Stanford Women Top Season-Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

The defending NCAA champions on the men’s and women’s sides remain #1 in the first edition of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet polls released today.

The CSCAA system measures teams by “head-to-head competition,” polling a number of college coaches to periodically produce rankings.

On the women’s side, Stanford is the clear-cut number one, leading Cal by 14 points. The men’s rankings are much closer, with Texas sitting just four points ahead of Cal. That mirrors what we saw in our own preseason Power Rankings, where Texas received 3 of 5 first-place votes, but Cal took the other two.

You can find the full CSCAA ranks below, or on their website here.

Division I Women Rank Prev Team Points 1 Stanford 300 2 California 286 3 Michigan 272 4 Texas 262 5 Texas A&M 250 6 Indiana 233 7 Georgia 222 8 Louisville 218 9 Tennessee 195 10 Virginia 188 11 NC State 183 11 Southern California 183 13 Minnesota 171 14 Kentucky 156 15 Missouri 126 16 Auburn 109 17 Ohio State 105 18 Notre Dame 91 19 Florida 80 20 Wisconsin 76 21 Arizona 67 22 Duke 35 23 Arkansas 21 24 Arizona State 17 25 Florida State 15 Also Received Votes:

North Carolina (13), Virginia Tech (7), South Carolina/Northwestern (6), Alabama (5), Akron (2)