Texas Men, Stanford Women Top Season-Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

The defending NCAA champions on the men’s and women’s sides remain #1 in the first edition of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet polls released today.

The CSCAA system measures teams by “head-to-head competition,” polling a number of college coaches to periodically produce rankings.

On the women’s side, Stanford is the clear-cut number one, leading Cal by 14 points. The men’s rankings are much closer, with Texas sitting just four points ahead of Cal. That mirrors what we saw in our own preseason Power Rankings, where Texas received 3 of 5 first-place votes, but Cal took the other two.

You can find the full CSCAA ranks below, or on their website here.

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Stanford 300
2 California 286
3 Michigan 272
4 Texas 262
5 Texas A&M 250
6 Indiana 233
7 Georgia 222
8 Louisville 218
9 Tennessee 195
10 Virginia 188
11 NC State 183
11 Southern California 183
13 Minnesota 171
14 Kentucky 156
15 Missouri 126
16 Auburn 109
17 Ohio State 105
18 Notre Dame 91
19 Florida 80
20 Wisconsin 76
21 Arizona 67
22 Duke 35
23 Arkansas 21
24 Arizona State 17
25 Florida State 15

Also Received Votes:
North Carolina (13), Virginia Tech (7), South Carolina/Northwestern (6), Alabama (5), Akron (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Colleen Murphy, Air Force;   Dan Colella, Duke;   Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;  Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;  Naya Higashijima, UCLA;  Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;     David Geyer, LSU;     Neil Harper, Arkansas;     Jesse Moore, Minnesota;     Kristy Brager, Wisconsin;     Niko Fantakis, Brown;     April Jensen, Notre Dame;    Nathan Lavery, TCU;

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Texas 296
2 California 292
3 Indiana 273
4 NC State 258
5 Stanford 255
6 Michigan 232
7 Southern California 217
8 Florida 205
9 Georgia 191
10 Texas A&M 184
11 Louisville 181
12 Tennessee 155
13 Arizona 151
14 Arizona State 145
15 Virginia 110
16 Ohio State 109
17 Alabama 108
18 Minnesota 107
19 Harvard 102
20 Florida State 59
20 Purdue 59
22 Missouri 50
23 Notre Dame 46
24 South Carolina 24
25 Auburn 19

Also Received Votes:
Georgia Tech (17), Denver (14), Virginia Tech (13), Iowa (9), Grand Canyon (7), Brigham Young (5), Penn State (4), Utah (2), Cornell (1)

Men’s Poll Committee

Brian Schrader, Denver;     Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;     Bill Roberts Navy;   Craig Nisgor, Seattle;     McGee Moody South Carolina;    Chad Cradock UMBC;    Chase Bloch, USC;   Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;     Ashley Dell, Iowa;     Damion Dennis, West Virginia;    Dan Kesler, Arizona State;    Neal Studd, Florida State;    Jamie Holder, Dartmouth;     Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!