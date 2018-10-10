Texas Men, Stanford Women Top Season-Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.
The defending NCAA champions on the men’s and women’s sides remain #1 in the first edition of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet polls released today.
The CSCAA system measures teams by “head-to-head competition,” polling a number of college coaches to periodically produce rankings.
On the women’s side, Stanford is the clear-cut number one, leading Cal by 14 points. The men’s rankings are much closer, with Texas sitting just four points ahead of Cal. That mirrors what we saw in our own preseason Power Rankings, where Texas received 3 of 5 first-place votes, but Cal took the other two.
You can find the full CSCAA ranks below, or on their website here.
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|Stanford
|300
|2
|California
|286
|3
|Michigan
|272
|4
|Texas
|262
|5
|Texas A&M
|250
|6
|Indiana
|233
|7
|Georgia
|222
|8
|Louisville
|218
|9
|Tennessee
|195
|10
|Virginia
|188
|11
|NC State
|183
|11
|Southern California
|183
|13
|Minnesota
|171
|14
|Kentucky
|156
|15
|Missouri
|126
|16
|Auburn
|109
|17
|Ohio State
|105
|18
|Notre Dame
|91
|19
|Florida
|80
|20
|Wisconsin
|76
|21
|Arizona
|67
|22
|Duke
|35
|23
|Arkansas
|21
|24
|Arizona State
|17
|25
|Florida State
|15
Also Received Votes:
North Carolina (13), Virginia Tech (7), South Carolina/Northwestern (6), Alabama (5), Akron (2)
Women’s Poll Committee
Colleen Murphy, Air Force; Dan Colella, Duke; Ryan Wochomurka, Houston; Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky; Naya Higashijima, UCLA; Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State; David Geyer, LSU; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Kristy Brager, Wisconsin; Niko Fantakis, Brown; April Jensen, Notre Dame; Nathan Lavery, TCU;
Division I Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|Texas
|296
|2
|California
|292
|3
|Indiana
|273
|4
|NC State
|258
|5
|Stanford
|255
|6
|Michigan
|232
|7
|Southern California
|217
|8
|Florida
|205
|9
|Georgia
|191
|10
|Texas A&M
|184
|11
|Louisville
|181
|12
|Tennessee
|155
|13
|Arizona
|151
|14
|Arizona State
|145
|15
|Virginia
|110
|16
|Ohio State
|109
|17
|Alabama
|108
|18
|Minnesota
|107
|19
|Harvard
|102
|20
|Florida State
|59
|20
|Purdue
|59
|22
|Missouri
|50
|23
|Notre Dame
|46
|24
|South Carolina
|24
|25
|Auburn
|19
Also Received Votes:
Georgia Tech (17), Denver (14), Virginia Tech (13), Iowa (9), Grand Canyon (7), Brigham Young (5), Penn State (4), Utah (2), Cornell (1)
Men’s Poll Committee
Brian Schrader, Denver; Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ; Bill Roberts Navy; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; McGee Moody South Carolina; Chad Cradock UMBC; Chase Bloch, USC; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Ashley Dell, Iowa; Damion Dennis, West Virginia; Dan Kesler, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina
