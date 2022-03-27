Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas 400 Free Relay Asked Themselves “How do you want to be remembered?”

Comments: 2

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

400 free relay

  • NCAA Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
  • NCAA Meet Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
  • American Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
  • US Open Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
  • Pool Record: NC State (2022): 2:46.18

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Texas: 2:46.03
  2. Arizona State: 2:46.40
  3. Cal: 2:46.42
  4. Virginia: 2:46.80
  5. NC State: 2:47.29
  6. Florida: 2:47.39
  7. Indiana: 2:48.12
  8. Stanford: 2:48.21

The Texas Longhorns walk away with the final event title of the meet, winning in 2:46.03. Arizona State put up a tough battle, but Texas anchor Danny Krueger overtook ASU’s Cody Bybee on the last 25.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

ASU with that 2 hundredths revenge over Cal for Pac 12s.

3
0
Reply
Horninco
1 hour ago

Shades of 2019

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!