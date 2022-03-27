Texas 400 Free Relay Asked Themselves “How do you want to be remembered?”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
Reported by Michael Hamann.
400 free relay
- NCAA Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
- NCAA Meet Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
- American Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
- US Open Record: NC State (2018): 2:44.31
- Pool Record: NC State (2022): 2:46.18
Top 8 finishers:
- Texas: 2:46.03
- Arizona State: 2:46.40
- Cal: 2:46.42
- Virginia: 2:46.80
- NC State: 2:47.29
- Florida: 2:47.39
- Indiana: 2:48.12
- Stanford: 2:48.21
The Texas Longhorns walk away with the final event title of the meet, winning in 2:46.03. Arizona State put up a tough battle, but Texas anchor Danny Krueger overtook ASU’s Cody Bybee on the last 25.
ASU with that 2 hundredths revenge over Cal for Pac 12s.
Shades of 2019