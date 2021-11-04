Tchorz Notches 57.82 Polish Record En Route To 100 IM Gold

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

During tonight’s finals session of the 2021 European Short Course Championships, the women’s 100m IM event saw Polish swimmer Alicja Tchorz surge to the wall first, busting out a new national record of 57.82.

That was enough to slide her hand in just .01 ahead of Russia’s Maria Kameneva who settled for silver in 57.83. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom followed up her 50m free gold from last night with a bronze here in this 1IM.

For 29-year-old Tchorz, her time of 57.89 represents a big-time personal best and her first outing ever under the 58-second threshold. The Polish record entering this meet stood at the 58.41 Aleksandra Urbanczyk put on the books in 2015, while Tchorz’s PB sat at the 58.43 she produced during the current ISL season 3.

Two years ago in Glasgow, Tchorz placed 5th overall in this event, registering a time of 59.12, so she was well over a second quicker this time around.

Splits for Tchorz included 25.76/32.06 to become the quickest Polish woman in history tonight. With her 57.82 mark here, Tchorz sits just outside the list of the top 15 performers all-time in this women’s 100m IM event.