Teterevkova Re-Lowers Lithuanian 200 Breast Record, Colleou Hits Norwegian Mark

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

19-year-old Kotryna Teterevkova re-broke the Lithuanian Record she first grabbed hold of in the prelims, downing the women’s 200 breaststroke mark during the semi-finals at the 2021 European SC Championships in Kazan.

Teterevkova clocked a time of 2:21.81 in the heats to break the four-year-old mark of 2:22.21 previously held by Olympic gold medalist Ruta Meilutyte.

In tonight’s semis, Teterevkova put up a time of 2:21.05 to re-lower her preliminary record and qualify fifth into tomorrow’s final.

Teterevkova entered the competition with a best time of 2:22.66, set earlier this year during the International Swimming League (ISL) regular season while competing for the LA Current.

Split Comparison

Teterevkova, Euro Semis Teterevkova, Euro Prelims Teterevkova, ISL Match 8 31.69 32.29 32.17 1:07.63 (35.94) 1:08.67 (36.38) 1:08.40 (36.23) 1:43.84 (36.21) 1:45.15 (36.48) 1:44.99 (36.59) 2:21.05 (37.21) 2:21.81 (36.66) 2:22.66 (37.67)

Relative to the prelims, Teterevkova was over a second faster through the 100m mark and gained even more ground on the third 50. She gave back just under six-tenths on the last 50.

Also lowering a National Record in the women’s 200 breast semis was Stina Colleou, who clocked 2:22.10 to erase her Norwegian Record of 2:23.33 set earlier this year in May.

Split Comparison

Colleou, May 2021 Colleou, Euro Semis 32.66 32.71 1:08.98 (36.32) 1:08.77 (36.06) 1:45.91 (36.93) 1:45.11 (36.34) 2:23.33 (37.42) 2:22.10 (36.99)

Prior to that, the National Record had been on the books for 12 and a half years, with the previous mark belonging to Sara Nordenstam (2:23.40) from December 2008.

Colleou, 28, ended up finishing .11 outside of a spot in the final, placing ninth.