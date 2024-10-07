Tanner Edwards Sets BYU Record As Cougars Sweep Intermountain Shootout

2024 INTERMOUNTAIN SHOOTOUT

October 4-5, 2024

Grand Junction, Colo.

SCY (25 yards)

Teams: BYU, Colorado Mesa, CSU Pueblo, Utah

Courtesy: BYU Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — BYU women’s swim and dive won its dual matchups with Utah, Colorado Mesa and CSU Pueblo by a combined 264 points with seven event wins, including two from Mackenzie Miller Lung at the Intermountain Shootout on Saturday.

Intermountain Shootout | Dual Meet Format Team Scores | Oct. 5 BYU 116, Utah 86 BYU 145.5, Colorado Mesa 59.5 BYU 174, CSU Pueblo 26

“This weekend was about getting races under our belt and having fun racing again,” said BYU head swim and dive coach Tamber McAllister. “We learned a lot of lessons that we will take into training as we prepare for the rest of the season.”

Miller Lung secured nine points for the Cougars’ tally as she overcame Utah’s Rylee McColley in a tight 200 breast race decided by just three hundredths of a second. The junior breaststroke specialist added to her 2:18.39 win in the 200 breast as she clocked 29.42 to win the 50 breast.

In the first event of the day, Miller Lung joined Emma Marusakova, Sarah Eliason and Tatum Cooley in a winning 1:42.19 in the 200 medley relay.

Cooley clocked 50.79 to win the 100 free in 0.48 seconds over Lily Milner of Utah. Eliason, a freshman from Rockville, Maryland, won her first collegiate event with a 55.84 in the 100 fly.

Another BYU freshman, Lucy Warnick, won her second individual medley race in as many days, this time in the 400 IM. Warnick posted a time of 4:28.03 to win the race over two seconds ahead of its runner-up.

The Cougars boasted five of the top 10 finishers in the 50 fly with Tahis Ibáñez leading the way as she won in 25.82.

Alexia Jackson Hansen racked up 426.53 points in the 1-meter diving (11 dives) event to sweep the meet’s women’s diving competition. Brooklyn Larson Clouse also cleared the 400-point mark with a third-place finish at 403.65.

“The team worked hard for their first meet and it was great to see where they’re at this early in the season,” said BYU dive coach Tyce Routson. “We look forward to seeing improvement as we get ready to face Texas A&M and TCU.”

After a week off, the Cougars take to the road again for a tri-meet with the Aggies and Horned Frogs in College Station, Texas Oct. 18-19.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — BYU men’s swim and dive won its dual matchups with Utah and Colorado Mesa by a combined 170 points with seven event wins, including a school record-breaking 50 fly performance from Tanner Edwards.

Intermountain Shootout | Dual Meet Format Team Scores | Oct. 5 BYU 139, Utah 60 BYU 148, Colorado Mesa 57

Edwards clocked 21.43 in the 50 fly to surpass teammate Jordan Tiffany’s school record of 21.68 set a season ago. Luigi Riva (22.03) and Nathaniel Eliason (22.40) followed Edwards in finishing second and third, respectively, to give BYU 16 points in that race alone. Riva’s 50 fly ranks fourth all-time at BYU while Eliason’s sits at eighth.

Eliason, a true freshman from Mechanicsville, Virginia, also recorded an individual event win of his own in the 100 free while combining with Max Kleinman, Joshua Reed and Diego Camacho Salgado for the 400 free relay victory at 2:59.85.

After winning the 100 individual medley on Friday, Kleinman continued a promising season-opening meet with a 48.08 to win the 100 fly along with contributions on both first-place finishing relay squads.

Tanner Nelson added to his 200 IM win on Friday with the meet’s 400 IM title on Saturday. Nelson finished the 400 IM in 3:56.69, nearly two seconds ahead of runner-up Strahinja Masio of Utah. Nelson then finished the day with three more points for the Cougars as he finished third in the 200 breast at 2:04.55.

BYU commanded the 200 breast podium with Emerson Edwards and Peter Etzold coming in just ahead of Nelson in first and second, respectively.

Darwin Anderson won his second distance event in as many days with a 4:34.36 time to take the top spot in the 500 free.

BYU men’s diving took each of the top three spots in the 3-meter (11 dives) competition on Saturday. Freshmen Ezra Purcell and Marti Llop finished one-two with 523.73 and 489.15 points, respectively, while Chase Hindmarsh took third at 487.58.

Courtesy: CMU Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.— The Colorado Mesa University women’s swimming and diving team picked up two event wins and five NCAA Division II Championship provisional qualifying times as they knocked off a Big 12 Conference opponent in their season-opening meet for the second straight year while also extending their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual meet winning streak of nearly nine years to 35 straight wins in Day 1 action of the 14th Annual Intermountain Shootout on Friday in the El Pomar Natatorium.

The Mavericks squeaked by Utah for the first time in program history, 101-100 and dominated Division II and RMAC rival CSU Pueblo, 174-27 while falling only to BYU (128 ½-68 ½) in Friday’s quadrangular that included competition in 11 events. CMU had defeated BYU in the 2023 edition of the meet to claim what was the first of now two wins over a NCAA Division I P4 or P5 Conference foe.

Meanwhile, the Maverick men also recorded a pair of event wins on Friday while claiming three other third place finishes in their triangular against BYU. BYU won the dual with the Mavs, 142-63 and took down Utah 129-73. Utah was also victorious over the Mavs, 124-78.

Agata Naskret and Olivia Hansson were event winners for the Maverick women while Andrew Scoggin won the 100-yard backstroke while also leading off CMU’s victorious 400-yard medley relay squad.

Naskret got the meet off to a solid start as she, Maddi Moran , Kiara Borchardt and Ada Qunell combined to clock a NCAA Championship provisional qualifying time of three minutes, 44.74 seconds (3:44.34-altituted adjusted) in the women’s 400 medley relay, which was good for third place. Naskret also turned in a relay lead-off 100 backstroke split of 55.33 seconds (55.23-converted) before going on to win that individual discipline with a time off 55.76 seconds later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Hansson won the 200 butterfly in 2:06.35 (2:05.15-converted), moving into the No. 8 spot of CMU history for that discipline. Borchardt also took third in 2:08.28 while Amber Siverts was fifth in 2:08.85.

Hansson also set a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying times, placing third in the 200 Free with a time of 1:53.33 (1:52.13-converted) before coming back to finish second in the 1000 Free, completing the distance race in 10:25.89 (10:14.49-converted). The Swedish junior finished amongst the top 3 in all four of her Friday events.

Moran also clocked a NCAA “B” cut mark of 1:04.18 (1:04.08-converted) to place fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Meanwhile, the Maverick divers helped propel the Mavs to the win over the Utes, who did not have any divers. Reigning RMAC Diver of the Year Jenna Hurley finished second in the 3-meter competition, scoring 251.25 points over six dives. Junior teammate Kenya Meyer was third with 249.53 points while freshman Emma Lence scored 249.00 points to place fourth in her collegiate debut.

Other CMU women’s highlights included a 3-4 finish in the 100 individual medley with Tori Bartusiak leading the Maverick contingent in 1:00.23, just ahead of teammate Kate Speerschneider , who touched in 1:00.25.

On the men’s side, Scoggin, the Mavs’ captain, Cal transfer Forrest Frazier and returning all-Americans Dejan Urbanek and Jameson McEnaney , combined for a time of 3:16.37 to win the men’s 400 medley relay in the first men’s race of the night.

Scoggin then later claimed the 100 back in 49.66 seconds.

The Mavs also went on to tally three other third place finishes with Kuba Kiszczak recording the first in the 100 IM. He finished in 51.06 seconds while German freshman teammate Richard Schmiedefeld was right behind, taking fourth in 52.02 seconds.

McEnaney, Kiszczak, Jackson Moe and Austin Patterson then finished third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:22.47 while sophomore diver Jax Juarros led a 3-4-5-6 CMU finish in the men’s 1-meter competition. Juarros scored 267.90 points while Ryan Campbell , a junior college national champion, was second in the CMU pack with 256.13 points.

Saturday’s portion of the weekend slate will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the teams contesting 22 more events (11 men’s, 11 women’s). Team scores will start fresh for what is officially a different meet.

Courtesy: Utah Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The University of Utah Swim team collected five first place standings and six silver medals at day one of the Intermountain Shootout in the El Pomar Natatorium on Friday evening.

“It was our first meet, so it’s always a mixed bag of swimming, but that’s what we expect,” said head coach Jonas Persson , “We had some highlights, but we also had some things we need to work on. I think overall we’re in a good spot, we are figuring stuff out and communicating with our athletes to know what we need to do better.”

The first gold for the Utes came from sophomore Jakub Walter during the 200-yard freestyle, with freshman Nolan Arnholt coming in just behind him for the third-place spot, they touched the wall at 1:39.75 and 1:41.21 respectively. On the women’s side in the same race, Junior Lily Milner came in at 1:53.14 for a second-place standing.

“There’s certainly a few people who standout, who got some nice wins today,” said Persson. “It’s especially nice to see our freshmen and transfers get back to competing and knowing where they’re at and how they react to our training.”

Freshman Marshall Odom started his collegiate career off with a standout swim, earning the gold in the 50-free at 20.46.

Utah then collected second through seventh in the 200-yard IM on the men’s side, starting with junior Evan VanBrocklin with a 1:51.27 in second starting in second place and freshman Strahinja Maslo in third with 1:51.74.

Junior Erin Palmer was Utah women’s first gold medalist of the season with a 1:02.75 in the 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall just before silver-medalist Rylee McColley , 1:03.22. Palmer and McColley followed up that performance with another gold and silver duo, but this time in the 200-yard breast. Palmer touched the wall first at 1:02.75 with McColley out-touching a BYU swimmer for silver with 1:03.22.

Bringing in some points for the men’s team, graduate student Park McOmber took bronze in the 100-yard back with a 50.36 and on the women’s side senior Norah Hay was the first of five Utes to place in the top 10, coming in third with a 57.24.

The flyers did their part with Walter and VanBrocklin coming back for silver and bronze in the 200-yard fly, and sophomore Abby Pope hopped onto the 3rd place podium with a 2:07.68. Moving on to the 200 IM, sophomore Ella Derby clocked in at 2:06.31 for second, quickly followed by sophomore Teagan Steinmetz at 2:07.76.

Closing out the meet with a bang, junior Chloe Thompson won the 1000-yard free after a standout swim, 10:23.57, in the second heat brought her the gold.

“Overall, this was a positive day for us, but I’m still hoping tomorrow is better,” said Persson. “Traveling a long day and then competing is hard, sometimes you do better with a nice rest, but sometimes you do worse, so it’ll be a good test for our athletes.”

Looking Ahead

Utah’s next challenge will be against Big 12 conference rivals, the Arizona Wildcats, in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 25-26.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The University of Utah Swim team collected their first relay gold of the season on day two of the Intermountain Shootout in the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday morning.

“We responded really well coming back from yesterday, being able to go from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning,” said head coach Jonas Persson . “Even though they’re tired, they came in and did what needed to be done.”

Sophomore Abby Pope started the Utes off strong with a first-place in 500 free 5:01.40, junior Chloe Thompson wasn’t far behind, touching second with 5:02.01. The men’s side popped off, collecting second through seventh place in the same race with freshman Nolan Arnholt leading them off, just .23 away from first with 4:34.59.

The Utes then collected second and third in women’s 100-yard free with junior Lily Milner , 51.27, and junior Erin Palmer , 51.79.

Senior Alyssa Sorenson dropped time and snuck her way into second in the 50-breast, just out-touching freshman Rylee McColley .

In the women’s 400 IM, sophomore Ella Derby touched second with a 4:30.24, three seconds before third place, sophomore Teagan Steinmetz . On the men’s side, freshman Strahinja Maslo timed in at 3:58.19, bumping Brandon Miller into third.

Senior Norah Hay and junior Lily Milner grabbed gold and bronze for the Utes in the 200-yard backstroke, with 2:00.74 and 2:04.47 respectively.

On to the 100-yard butterfly, junior Evan VanBrocklin and senior Jacob Ballard battled it out for second and third, just .05 separating the two.

Hopping in to second place in the 200-yard breast, McColley came in at 2:18.42, and Steinmetz collected another bronze for Utah with 2:20.72

Closing out their season opener, the Utes grabbed their first gold in a relay with the women’s 400-yard relay, touching the wall before both BYU teams.

“This meet certainly gave us a better understanding with how we’re going to move forward with training, coaching and meets,” said Persson. “I’m excited to see what we can accomplish for the rest of the season.”

Courtesy: CSU Pueblo Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The Colorado State University Pueblo Swimming team concluded the Intermountain Shootout on the campus of Colorado Mesa University.

The ThunderWolves finished the shootout wineless, but showed promise against strong Division One and Division Two programs.

The Pack started off the event against Big 12 opponent, the University of Utah, falling in the event 151-29.

In the second event of the day, the Pack fell to Colorado Mesa University 174-27.

On the final event on Friday, the Pack took on Brigham Young University (BYU), falling 174-27.

The Pack took the pool on Saturday as well, dropping their first match to Utah 152-30.

In the second match of the day, the ThunderWolves took on Colorado Mesa once again, falling 174-26.

In the third and final match of the Intermountain Shootout, the Pack took on BYU, falling 174-26.