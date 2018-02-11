SwimSwam Pulse: Voters Most Excited For Pac-12 Women

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which women’s NCAA conference meet they are most excited for:

RESULTS

Question: Which women’s conference meet are you most excited for?



Pac-12 – 42.4%

SEC – 27.0%

Big Ten – 17.7%

ACC – 10.6%

Big 12 – 2.2%

Almost half of voters said they were most excited for the women’s Pac-12 Championships compared to the other four major conference meets to take place this month.

That speaks in some ways to the priority swim fans put on historic swims as opposed to tight team battles. Although the Pac-12 could be a close team race between national #1 Stanford and #2 Cal, the meet is probably more exciting for the individual times that could show up, especially given neither team tends to put a big priority on winning the conference meet compared to NCAAs.

Last year’s Pac-12 meet saw Katie Ledecky make a historic foray into IM, smashing the American 400 IM record, though she went back to freestyle for NCAAs. We could see a similar move this year. The Pac-12 meet will also feature Olympic and world icons Simone Manuel and Kathleen Baker among many others.

The women’s SEC came in second – that is headed up by #3-ranked team nationally Texas A&M, along with perennial NCAA contenders Georgia. The women’s Big Ten features a loaded Michigan team against Indiana and Olympic/World champ Lilly King. Maybe the best team race is the ACC, where defending champs NC State are banged up in the injury department and vulnerable to a stout young Louisville team or a resurgent Virginia program led by new head coach (and former NC State assistant) Todd Desorbo.

The Big 12 predictably came last in this poll. With only 5 teams and only Texas ranked in the top 20 nationally, there isn’t nearly the drama of the other major conferences, leading to just 15 voters selecting the Big 12 in this poll.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to predict the winner of the women’s ACC title:

Who will win the 2018 Women's ACC Championship? Other

NC State

Louisville

Notre Dame

North Carolina

Virginia View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

