Katsumi Nakamura Cranks Out 21.87 50 Free For New NR

Just 2 weeks after producing the 2nd best 100m freestyle time of his career, Japanese sprinter Katsumi Nakamura fired off a new national record in the splash n’ dash while competing in Yamaguchi City tonight.

Racing in a sole swimmer time trial at the 2018 Kirara Cup today, 23-year-old Nakamura registered a wicked-fast 50m freestyle time of 21.87 to slide under the previous Japanese national record by just .01.  The previous record of 21.88 was held by fellow sprinter and Olympic teammate Shinri Shioura since 2014.

This new mark is added to Nakamura’s 47.99 100m freestyle NR registered at the Olympic Games, which signified the first time a Japanese swimmer had ever ventured under the 48-second barrier. At the Kosuke Kitajima Cup at the end of last month, the Olympian came within .14 of that mark with a 48.13, a time that checked in as 8th fastest in the world this season.

As for his new 21.87 mark, Nakamura is now positioned as 2nd fastest in the world this season, only behind World Championships multi-medalist Ben Proud.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 50 FREE

BenjaminGBR
PROUD
02/03
21.52
2Zetao
NING		CHN21.9809/01
3Nakao
SHUICHI		JPN22.0209/01
4Michael
ANDREW		USA22.0401/13
4James
ROBERTS		AUS22.0401/21
Take a look at how his sole swimmer race went down in Yamaguchi City, as well as appreciate the sprinter’s post-race excitement and lane line celebration as Nakamura makes swimming history.

Pvdh

Ehh…no pressure, empty pool. Sham record

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
samuel huntington

incredibly stupid comment. not a sham record.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
iLikePsych

Even if you’re right about the low pressure, it’s not a sham record. He still swam a 50 LCM free completely legally in 21.88.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 8 golds in Tokyo

Can you go 21.88?

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Pvdh

I was unaware that I wasn’t allowed to make a simple observation without being able to swim the 50 freestyle in 21.88 seconds.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 8 golds in Tokyo

Until you can swimmer faster than that, please stop downplaying swimmers performances. He worked hard for that 21.88. You don’t need to be a world record holder to be a good swimmer. He is the fastest Japanese ever and one of the fastest swimmers. Don’t make it seem like your average Joe can go sub 22.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Pvdh

Still doesn’t change the fact that he swam in an empty pool. Being so defensive means you understand that point too.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Dudeman

Yes it was an empty pool but 21.88 LCM and a national record is still impressive. You seem very determined to downplay his achievement and are being very defensive about your own opinion which others are allowed to disagree with

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Sprintdude9000

Well now you know!

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
IM FAN

Because of the time trial I will bring this up, it’s amazing that Popov went 21.64 in a Speedo in 2000. Even today that time would finish highly in a world class final. Imagine if he had a modern tech suit in a modern olympic pool.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Get 8 golds in Tokyo

Then 21.3

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
E+Gamble

I can’t even think about LCM until after NCAAs. It’s just weird. It’s still cold out.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

