Just 2 weeks after producing the 2nd best 100m freestyle time of his career, Japanese sprinter Katsumi Nakamura fired off a new national record in the splash n’ dash while competing in Yamaguchi City tonight.
Racing in a sole swimmer time trial at the 2018 Kirara Cup today, 23-year-old Nakamura registered a wicked-fast 50m freestyle time of 21.87 to slide under the previous Japanese national record by just .01. The previous record of 21.88 was held by fellow sprinter and Olympic teammate Shinri Shioura since 2014.
This new mark is added to Nakamura’s 47.99 100m freestyle NR registered at the Olympic Games, which signified the first time a Japanese swimmer had ever ventured under the 48-second barrier. At the Kosuke Kitajima Cup at the end of last month, the Olympian came within .14 of that mark with a 48.13, a time that checked in as 8th fastest in the world this season.
As for his new 21.87 mark, Nakamura is now positioned as 2nd fastest in the world this season, only behind World Championships multi-medalist Ben Proud.
2017-2018 LCM MEN 50 FREE
PROUD
21.52
|2
|Zetao
NING
|CHN
|21.98
|09/01
|3
|Nakao
SHUICHI
|JPN
|22.02
|09/01
|4
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|22.04
|01/13
|4
|James
ROBERTS
|AUS
|22.04
|01/21
Take a look at how his sole swimmer race went down in Yamaguchi City, as well as appreciate the sprinter’s post-race excitement and lane line celebration as Nakamura makes swimming history.
中村克が日本新記録出したーーーー
めちゃめちゃすごいレースを見れた！！！！ pic.twitter.com/xGIM3YBudn
— 上田 将也 (@masayafurukita) February 11, 2018
17 Comments on "Katsumi Nakamura Cranks Out 21.87 50 Free For New NR"
Ehh…no pressure, empty pool. Sham record
incredibly stupid comment. not a sham record.
Even if you’re right about the low pressure, it’s not a sham record. He still swam a 50 LCM free completely legally in 21.88.
Can you go 21.88?
I was unaware that I wasn’t allowed to make a simple observation without being able to swim the 50 freestyle in 21.88 seconds.
Until you can swimmer faster than that, please stop downplaying swimmers performances. He worked hard for that 21.88. You don’t need to be a world record holder to be a good swimmer. He is the fastest Japanese ever and one of the fastest swimmers. Don’t make it seem like your average Joe can go sub 22.
Still doesn’t change the fact that he swam in an empty pool. Being so defensive means you understand that point too.
Yes it was an empty pool but 21.88 LCM and a national record is still impressive. You seem very determined to downplay his achievement and are being very defensive about your own opinion which others are allowed to disagree with
Well now you know!
Because of the time trial I will bring this up, it’s amazing that Popov went 21.64 in a Speedo in 2000. Even today that time would finish highly in a world class final. Imagine if he had a modern tech suit in a modern olympic pool.
Then 21.3
I can’t even think about LCM until after NCAAs. It’s just weird. It’s still cold out.