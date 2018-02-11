Katsumi Nakamura Cranks Out 21.87 50 Free For New NR

Just 2 weeks after producing the 2nd best 100m freestyle time of his career, Japanese sprinter Katsumi Nakamura fired off a new national record in the splash n’ dash while competing in Yamaguchi City tonight.

Meet Results

Racing in a sole swimmer time trial at the 2018 Kirara Cup today, 23-year-old Nakamura registered a wicked-fast 50m freestyle time of 21.87 to slide under the previous Japanese national record by just .01. The previous record of 21.88 was held by fellow sprinter and Olympic teammate Shinri Shioura since 2014.

This new mark is added to Nakamura’s 47.99 100m freestyle NR registered at the Olympic Games, which signified the first time a Japanese swimmer had ever ventured under the 48-second barrier. At the Kosuke Kitajima Cup at the end of last month, the Olympian came within .14 of that mark with a 48.13, a time that checked in as 8th fastest in the world this season.

As for his new 21.87 mark, Nakamura is now positioned as 2nd fastest in the world this season, only behind World Championships multi-medalist Ben Proud.

Take a look at how his sole swimmer race went down in Yamaguchi City, as well as appreciate the sprinter’s post-race excitement and lane line celebration as Nakamura makes swimming history.