Tempe-Area Diving Coach Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

26-year old Cody Max Montgomery was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of possession of child pornography. According to a police report, The Tempe Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip about child pornography images being traded online. Police were able to trace the receiver of the images back to Montgomery’s computer.

In January, police served a warrant and say they found 226 artifacts depicting sexual exploitation of minors. A doctor working with the police department reviewed a selection of those photos and determined in his opinion that the images were of underage children, including some he believed to be under the age of 5.

Montgomery is a former coach with Sun Devil Divers, which rents the facilities at Arizona State University and uses the same mascot, but is otherwise not affiliated with the school. A statement from the club’s director obtained by a local ABC affiliate says that “to (his) knowledge,” no Sun Devil Diving “staff member had ever received any allegation of inappropriate sexual or other criminal misconduct by Coach (sic) Montgomery – whether involving pornography or otherwise.”

The letter goes on to remind the membership that at this point, the matter “involves allegations that are subject to further investigation, and that there has been no determination of guilt or innocence.” None-the-less, the club says that they have terminated his contract. The club’s website is currently offline.

Police say that upon arrest, Montgomery admitted to downloading, uploading, and trading the images.

This is not the university’s first run-in with a situation like this involving a club renting their facilities. Former University of Utah coach Greg Winslow was banned for life by USA Swimming and the university was sued in civil court for allegedly sexually abusing an age group swimmer while with Sun Devil Aquatics from 2005-2008. Shortly after that revelation, Sun Devil Aquatics merged with the Mesa Aquatics Club and no longer used Arizona State’s Mona Plummer Aquatics Center.

We have reached out to Arizona State University for comment on whether they are going to change their rental policies as a result of the latest accusations, or if they would continue to rent the facilities to Sun Devil Divers. As of posting, they have not responded.